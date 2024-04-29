Three of the best: Shishkin's greatest moments on the track

Following the tragic news of Shishkin's death on Sunday evening, we look back at his three greatest moments during a hugely successful career on the track . . .

A fall at Newbury was the only blemish on Shishkin's record when he arrived at the Cheltenham Festival for his first big test.

Despite showing flashes of his abundant talent, he was a market drifter on the day and looked to be owners Joe and Marie Donnelly's second string as Asterion Forlonge was sent off favourite.

Nothing went right for Shishkin for the majority of the race and the writing appeared to be on the wall as he was caught up in trouble caused by a faller at the second-last. Yet somehow he managed to haul himself into contention approaching the last.

There still appeared to be a mountain to climb with Davy Russell oozing confidence on Abracadabras, but Shishkin was not to be denied as he put his head down right on the line for a heroic victory.

Shishkin with Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville after winning the 2020 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham

The Supreme proved to be the last time Shishkin ran over hurdles and the following season he made a smooth transition to fences, winning his three starts before returning to Cheltenham for the Arkle.

Energumene's late absence from the race left the way clear for Shishkin and he did not disappoint with a flawless display to rightfully earn the comparisons that were being made to Seven Barrows greats Sprinter Sacre and Altior.

Shishkin joined Captain Guinness and Allmankind at the third-last and after yet another mighty leap he powered away from his rivals under only minimal pressure.

He was so much in command after pinging the final fence that Nico de Boinville barely moved a muscle on the run-in and still had a 12-length advantage at the line.

Shishkin and Nico de Boinville come home clear of their rivals in the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021 Credit: Getty Images

Rarely do much-hyped races match expectations, but the clash of titans in the Clarence House at Ascot delivered more than anyone could have possibly imagined as Shishkin and Energumene served up one of the greatest duels of all time.

The two superstars put their unbeaten records over fences on the line in a four-runner contest that quickly became an epic head-to-head, with Energumene adopting his usual front-running role and appearing to have Shishkin's measure in the home straight.

Despite coming under pressure on the turn in, Shishkin kept finding for De Boinville and even though he had ground to make up on touching down at the last, he showed his class and determination to surge past his great rival in the final 50 yards.

The sporting world hailed the stunning winner as Shishkin extended his unbeaten chase run to seven with a performance that proved to be his greatest and secured his legacy.

Read more here:

'He was our star and we'll never forget him' - Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin dies in tragic accident

