Three women murdered in crossbow attack are family of BBC commentator John Hunt

The victims of an appalling triple murder in Bushey, Hertfordshire have been named by the BBC as the wife and daughters of racing commentator John Hunt.

The three women were found seriously injured in a property in Ashlyn Close just before 7pm on Tuesday. They all died at the scene.

A statement from the BBC read: "The three women killed in Bushey are Carol Hunt, the wife of the BBC Racing radio commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters."

The daughters have been named in media reports as Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28.

Police officers survey the scene in Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire Credit: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

In a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff on Wednesday, the organisation described the news as "utterly devastating" and vowed to provide "all the support we can" to the broadcaster.

The note read: "The news today about John Hunt's family is utterly devastating. Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can."

There is now a massive search under way for a man named by police as 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who has been on the run for more than 20 hours. He is still believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London and in possession of a crossbow, said police.

The three women were found seriously injured in a property in Ashlyn Close just before 7pm on Tuesday Credit: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Hertfordshire Constabulary chief superintendent Jon Simpson said: "Police were called to a property in Ashlyn Close just before 7pm last night. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the East of England ambulance service and, on arrival, found three women with serious injuries.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, the women who are believed to be related died a short time later at the scene. The victims are aged 25, 28 and 61.

"Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident.

"We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and the Bushey area of Hertfordshire. The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used.

"If members of the public see Kyle Clifford they are urged not to approach him at any point, and to dial 999 immediately. Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police via 999.

"Beyond the immediate search operation a major crime enquiry has been launched. We also appeal to the public for any information in relation to the incident."

In a social media post on X , new home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "The loss of three women's lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have been killed and with the community.

"I am being kept fully updated. I urge people to support Hertfordshire Police with any information about this case."

John Hunt: had been working at Lingfield on Tuesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hunt, who formerly worked for the police before beginning his broadcasting career with Ladbrokes in the 1980s, was working at Lingfield on Tuesday.

BBC Radio 5 Live's racing commentator, Hunt has regularly formed a key part of the BBC's summer and winter Olympic commentary team as well as occasionally commentating on football.