Police confirm suspect has been arrested in relation to triple murder of John Hunt's family

Police have confirmed that a man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on Thursday evening in relation to the shocking triple murder that occurred in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday evening, where Hunt's wife, Carol, and his two daughters, Hannah and Louise, were killed in a crossbow attack.

Following a widespread manhunt, Clifford was found in a cemetery in Enfield on Wednesday and was taken to hospital where he was in a serious condition.

Detective superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family at this tragic time.

"The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Inquiries are continuing at this time."

The BBC reported on Thursday that a crossbow was recovered as part of the investigation and that Clifford, who is known to have served briefly in the British Army, is a former boyfriend of Louise.

The horrific events in Ashlyn Close have shocked racing and in a reflection of grief and support jockeys wore black armbands at race meetings on Wednesday evening and again on Thursday, when a minute's silence was also observed at Newmarket on day one of the July festival .

BBC racing commentator John Hunt with his wife Carol; (right) Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28

Hunt, who worked for the police before beginning his broadcasting career with Ladbrokes in the 1980s, has been BBC Radio 5 Live's racing commentator since 2004 and has formed a key part of the BBC's summer and winter Olympic commentary team since London 2012.

A JustGiving page for Hunt has been launched with more than £2,000 already raised. It was started by Chad Yeomans, Betway's head of communications.

Dido Harding became the latest in a long list of senior racing figures to pay tribute to Hunt as she became the Jockey Club's senior steward on Friday. She said: "I wanted to put on the record how much my heart goes out to John Hunt, his family and friends, for me personally but also for everyone at the Jockey Club. It's incomprehensible."

Colleague Gina Bryce paid tribute to Hunt as she started the day's Sky Sports Racing studio coverage. Bryce also works with Hunt for BBC Radio 5 Live's coverage of major race meetings.

She said: "The act of savagery that has robbed his beloved wife Carol and cherished daughters Hannah and Louise of their lives is something we will never be able to comprehend or come to terms with.

"The horror experienced by this kind and loving family and the grief that John and his daughter Amy will carry with them is unfathomable.

"John is a friend, mentor and role model to me and I speak for myself and everyone at Sky Sports Racing and At The Races when I say John, we are here for you now and always. You're in our hearts and our thoughts. Rest in peace Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt."