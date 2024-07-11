At a sombre Newmarket, an outpouring of support and love for one of the racing community

Newmarket's July festival is usually the most relaxed and joyous of occasions, but the mood was sombre and tearful at Thursday's opening fixture. Events elsewhere dominated everyone's thoughts.

A minute's silence was held before the opening race as racegoers, colleagues and professionals alike reflected on the appalling murder of the wife and two daughters of BBC commentator John Hunt on Tuesday night.

Carol Hunt and her daughters Louise and Hannah were in everyone's thoughts – not just during the minute's silence, but in every moment since news of the incomprehensible tragedy first emerged on Wednesday.

Racing is at its best when it rallies to those of its tribe in moments of crisis. But even this tough old sport, so used to death and despair, has been reduced to a state of devastation by what has been inflicted on one of its own.

Jockeys wore black armbands as a mark of respect for John Hunt and his family Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Most people at Newmarket will not have known John, for all that they will have heard his voice with its brilliant crescendo describe pulsating finishes or have seen him presenting on Sky Sports Racing. But, like everybody across the country, they have a sense of how utterly shattering it must be to have a family ripped apart.

Those who have the good fortune to know John speak with one voice, appalled that a man so kind, so thoughtful and so devoted to his family could be delivered such horror.

Members of the media and weighing room observed a minute's silence at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Hoiles, ITV Racing's lead commentator, spoke beautifully about John and his family to camera before racing began. Ed Chamberlin, ITV's lead presenter, said afterwards that he and Richard had to call on all of the media training they usually give to others to ensure they could get through the segment. Both did so, barely.

Everyone wanted to add their voice to the outpouring of sympathy and horror that has followed in the dismal wake of the triple murder.

"He's a massive family man, everything he does is about family," said Alan Howes, the on-course commentator at Newmarket. "My parents were unwell last year and he stepped in and covered for me without a second's thought. The first thing he asks about whenever I see him now is my parents, how they are.

"I did my first commentary in 2004 and John stood beside me during it. When the race finished the first thing John said to me was, 'Why have you stopped? There's another circuit to go'. I'd been so nervous he did it to put me at ease. That's the sort of person he is and I can't believe what's happened to him."

BBC racing commentator John Hunt with his wife Carol; (right) Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28

John's good humour along with his love of, and pride in, his family was echoed by Steven Powell, who joined the commentating roster two years ago and regularly acts as the raceday presenter at Newmarket.

"I didn't know John's family any better than most people that work with him, but you felt you knew them more because of how John talked about them," Powell said.

"He always, always asks about your family and through that you'd talk about his and that's how you'd know how much they all mean to him. He was recently talking about one of his daughters getting married.

"In terms of commentating, or anything really, he puts you immediately at ease. When he works here for 5 Live, at this meeting or the Guineas, he'll always come down and record the on-course interview I do. One of the first times he did that he said I'd have to send the BBC an invoice for the work, and up until the last time I saw him he was teasing me asking if I'd put that invoice in yet and been paid.

"It's really difficult to take on board what has happened because John's liked by so many people."

Commentator John Hunt had spent Tuesday afternoon commentating on a run-of-the-mill fixture at Lingfield Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

John spent Tuesday afternoon commentating on a run-of-the-mill fixture at Lingfield. Between races, he had spoken with the few people there about his beloved West Ham United, football transfers and of his excitement at being part of the BBC commentary team for the Olympic Games in Paris. It is beyond cruel that his life was devastated mere hours later.

Trainers and other professionals were driven by the same need to say something – to offer any crumb of comfort at a time of such suffering.

While being interviewed by ITV Racing after the opening race, trainer Charlie Appleby made the point of stopping presenter Oli Bell from concluding the discussion before he had a chance to speak about what had happened. "Our thoughts are all with John Hunt and his family," Appleby said. "It was a very sad day yesterday and all of our thoughts from Godolphin are with John."

It was the same later when attention was mostly drawn to the July Stakes winner Whistlejacket. "We're all thinking of John and his family and it's a hard thing to speak about," said Kevin Buckley, the UK representative for Coolmore. "You find in these industries, racing and breeding, that people come together to support you and we all want John to know that we have his back and we're all thinking about him."

"No-one can comprehend what John and his family are going through at the moment, it's so hard to put into context," said Oisin Murphy. "There have been lots of tears here, particularly during the minute's silence.

"John is a person we all have tremendous respect for and I cannot tell you how high the esteem in there is for him. It's a very difficult situation for John and for those who know him the best and are closest to him, but I can confidently speak for the weighing room when I say he's in all of our thoughts."

That is a statement that could be extended to the entire racing community, and far beyond.