Richard Hoiles: 'In the helter-skelter of modern-day life, it's quite easy to lose track of the things we hold dear but John never has'

ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles issued a moving message of support on Thursday to his colleague of 30 years and the BBC's racing commentator John Hunt, whose wife Carol and two daughters Louise and Hannah were found fatally injured at a home in Hertfordshire on Tuesday evening following a horrific crossbow attack.

On day one of ITV's coverage of the July festival from Newmarket, Hoiles, alongside presenter Ed Chamberlin, opened the channel's broadcast by expressing his and the wider racing world's support for his great friend.

Watch Richard Hoiles's moving tribute on ITV Racing here

John Hunt: "If you spend even a few moments in his company, the odds are that the talk will turn to family" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Hoiles's powerful message in full

It's impossible to rationalise such a heinous, pointless and terrible act in modern-day society. I've known John for 30 years, we started out together and during that time he has become one of the most respected and liked members of the press room.

Respected because of his fantastic ability, not just in racing but in other sports such as swimming for the BBC at the Olympics, and liked because of his easy-going personality and good sense of humour. He is excellent company.

And if you spend even a few moments in his company, the odds are that the talk will turn to family. There's plenty of people in the press room I have no idea of their family but we all felt we knew Carol and the girls, possibly far better than we actually did.

Members of the media and jockeys observe a minute's silence at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

It was folklore that after our shindig at Christmas, 20-odd years ago, we'd all retire to the local pub and out would come John's wallet with picture of the girls at primary school, who he'd share with random bar staff and anybody else who would care to listen.

In the helter-skelter of modern-day life, it's quite easy to lose track of the things we hold dear but John never has. I know I hugged my kids tighter last night on leaving for here, knowing that that simple pleasure had been cruelly snatched away from one of mine and many in the press room's greatest friends.

Words just seem hollow and inadequate in such circumstances but all we can try and do is provide some crumb of comfort by trying to exhibit the warmth and respect in which John and his family is held, as will be shown by the many tributes that will be held up and down the country today.