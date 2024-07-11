John Hunt colleagues offer heartfelt support to popular commentator as murder suspect in serious condition in hospital

Kyle Clifford, the suspect of a triple murder in Hertfordshire involving the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, is in a serious condition in hospital and is yet to be questioned by police.

Hunt's wife Carol, 61, and two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found fatally injured at a home in Bushey on Tuesday evening following a crossbow attack. More than 23 hours later and following a substantial manhunt, the police on Wednesday night confirmed that Clifford had been taken into custody. However, he was found with serious injuries and remained in hospital on Thursday.

BBC racing commentator John Hunt with his wife Carol; (right) Louise Hunt, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28

The sporting world has been united in support for BBC racing commentator Hunt since the devastating news was announced, and Radio 5 Live's Mark Chapman and ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles were among a number of people to pay heartfelt tributes to their colleague and friend. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer also offered his condolences to the Hunt family.

John Hunt: the sporting world has been united in support for the BBC racing commentator Credit: Edward Whitaker

Detective superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it. We are wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family."

The key locations

The force said no previous reports had been made to Hertfordshire Police involving the suspect or victims and that a crossbow has been recovered as part of the investigation.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Hall added: "This investigation, as I'm sure people can imagine, will take time. I'd like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our inquiries. We're still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.

"We have set up an information portal where people can submit any information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist us with our investigation. Local officers will remain in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to."

The BBC reported on Thursday that Clifford is a former boyfriend of Louise and he is known to have served briefly in the British Army.

'Our thoughts are with John and his family'

Mark Chapman paid a heartfelt tribute to his BBC colleague John Hunt during the station's coverage of England's victory over the Netherlands in Wednesday night's Euro 2024 semi-final in Germany.

Speaking through tears, he said: "This has been a heartbreaking day. John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries. On behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family."

Mark Chapman: spoke through tears at the start of Wednesday night's coverage of the Euros Credit: Jess Hornby (Getty Images)

Before going on air to present ITV's coverage of the football, Mark Pougatch said: "There is football tonight but much more importantly there is John Hunt and his family to keep in your thoughts and hearts and prayers."

Pougatch later reiterated those words on television and ITV commentator Sam Matterface added: "That echoes our thoughts, a wonderful commentator and a wonderful man," while fellow described Hunt as a "truly lovely, wonderful man" as she offered her support via X on Thursday.

"I couldn't/didn't want to tweet about football yesterday due to the utter horror of hearing about John Hunt's family," she said. "Notice how everyone else who knows John has said the same thing. What a truly lovely, wonderful man he is. He has so much support. He'll need it."

Former England striker and racehorse owner Michael Owen said: "And while the country celebrate, spare a thought for John Hunt. I can't remember feeling so utterly horrified in years. Those poor girls. Truly horrific."

'She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet'

More than 50 people gathered in St James's Church in Bushey on Thursday to pay their respects to the Hunt family, including Lea Holloway, who was a childhood friend of Carol.

She told the BBC: "I'll miss Carol like crazy. We were really close friends. I met her when she was quite young and we grew up together and we were pregnant at the same time. She was a sweet, kind girl who always thought about family. [She was] very family orientated and just a lovely, lovely girl. It's the thing nightmares are made of.

"I feel for their oldest daughter and John. I can't imagine what it must feel like. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet."

Members of the media and jockeys observe a minute's silence at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jockeys at Kempton on Wednesday wore black armbands in respect of BBC radio commentator John Hunt Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The horrific events in Ashlyn Close shocked racing and in a reflection of grief and support jockeys wore black armbands at race meetings on Wednesday evening and again on Thursday when a minute's silence was also observed at Newmarket.

From within the sport, racecourse commentator Mike Cattermole said: "It's hard to comprehend and process the shock and disgust of what has happened to John Hunt and his family. John lived for his girls, they were the world to him. The racing family will always be there to support this top man – in any way we can."

Sky Racing's Alex Hammond added: "The unimaginable horror that has been inflicted on John Hunt and his family is shocking and devastating. The only words I can think of are of love and support to Hunty, the nicest of men. And to his family and close friends. An unbelievable tragedy."

Hunt, who worked for the police before beginning his broadcasting career with Ladbrokes in the 1980s, has been BBC Radio 5 Live's racing commentator since 2004 and has formed a key part of the BBC's summer and winter Olympic commentary team since London 2012.