John Hunt colleagues offer heartfelt support to popular commentator as murder suspect in serious condition in hospital
Kyle Clifford, the suspect of a triple murder in Hertfordshire involving the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, is in a serious condition in hospital and is yet to be questioned by police.
Hunt's wife Carol, 61, and two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found fatally injured at a home in Bushey on Tuesday evening following a crossbow attack. More than 23 hours later and following a substantial manhunt, the police on Wednesday night confirmed that Clifford had been taken into custody. However, he was found with serious injuries and remained in hospital on Thursday.
The sporting world has been united in support for BBC racing commentator Hunt since the devastating news was announced, and Radio 5 Live's Mark Chapman and ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles were among a number of people to pay heartfelt tributes to their colleague and friend. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer also offered his condolences to the Hunt family.
Detective superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims' family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.
"This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it. We are wholly committed to seeking justice for the victims and their family."
The key locations
The force said no previous reports had been made to Hertfordshire Police involving the suspect or victims and that a crossbow has been recovered as part of the investigation.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Hall added: "This investigation, as I'm sure people can imagine, will take time. I'd like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our inquiries. We're still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact police directly.
"We have set up an information portal where people can submit any information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist us with our investigation. Local officers will remain in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to."
The BBC reported on Thursday that Clifford is a former boyfriend of Louise and he is known to have served briefly in the British Army.
'Our thoughts are with John and his family'
Mark Chapman paid a heartfelt tribute to his BBC colleague John Hunt during the station's coverage of England's victory over the Netherlands in Wednesday night's Euro 2024 semi-final in Germany.
Speaking through tears, he said: "This has been a heartbreaking day. John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries. On behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family."
Before going on air to present ITV's coverage of the football, Mark Pougatch said: "There is football tonight but much more importantly there is John Hunt and his family to keep in your thoughts and hearts and prayers."
Pougatch later reiterated those words on television and ITV commentator Sam Matterface added: "That echoes our thoughts, a wonderful commentator and a wonderful man," while fellow football commentator Jacqui Oatley described Hunt as a "truly lovely, wonderful man" as she offered her support via X on Thursday.
"I couldn't/didn't want to tweet about football yesterday due to the utter horror of hearing about John Hunt's family," she said. "Notice how everyone else who knows John has said the same thing. What a truly lovely, wonderful man he is. He has so much support. He'll need it."
Former England striker and racehorse owner Michael Owen said: "And while the country celebrate, spare a thought for John Hunt. I can't remember feeling so utterly horrified in years. Those poor girls. Truly horrific."
- Three women murdered in crossbow attack are family of BBC commentator John Hunt
- Racing unites in support of John Hunt, 'the greatest family man imaginable and so proud of all of them'
- Richard Hoiles: 'In the helter-skelter of modern-day life, it's quite easy to lose track of the things we hold dear but John never has'
'She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet'
More than 50 people gathered in St James's Church in Bushey on Thursday to pay their respects to the Hunt family, including Lea Holloway, who was a childhood friend of Carol.
She told the BBC: "I'll miss Carol like crazy. We were really close friends. I met her when she was quite young and we grew up together and we were pregnant at the same time. She was a sweet, kind girl who always thought about family. [She was] very family orientated and just a lovely, lovely girl. It's the thing nightmares are made of.
"I feel for their oldest daughter and John. I can't imagine what it must feel like. She was the nicest, kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet."
The horrific events in Ashlyn Close shocked racing and in a reflection of grief and support jockeys wore black armbands at race meetings on Wednesday evening and again on Thursday when a minute's silence was also observed at Newmarket.
From within the sport, racecourse commentator Mike Cattermole said: "It's hard to comprehend and process the shock and disgust of what has happened to John Hunt and his family. John lived for his girls, they were the world to him. The racing family will always be there to support this top man – in any way we can."
Sky Racing's Alex Hammond added: "The unimaginable horror that has been inflicted on John Hunt and his family is shocking and devastating. The only words I can think of are of love and support to Hunty, the nicest of men. And to his family and close friends. An unbelievable tragedy."
Hunt, who worked for the police before beginning his broadcasting career with Ladbrokes in the 1980s, has been BBC Radio 5 Live's racing commentator since 2004 and has formed a key part of the BBC's summer and winter Olympic commentary team since London 2012.
- Ground to continue to dry out at Newmarket ahead of second day of the July festival
- 'He deserves to take his chance' - Ed Bethell eyes more Group 1 success with Regional in 'clash of the generations' July Cup
- Richard Hoiles: 'In the helter-skelter of modern-day life, it's quite easy to lose track of the things we hold dear but John never has'
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket - plus Saturday's other races
- Who will win the 2024 July Cup at Newmarket based on previous trends?
