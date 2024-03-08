'It's the pinnacle of my career' - George Scott lands Bahrain Triple Crown with history-maker Isle Of Jura

British runner Isle Of Jura became the first horse to complete the Bahrain Triple Crown when overcoming local hope Sovereign Spirit to win the Listed King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Cup on Friday.

Successful trainer George Scott said winning the third leg of the series was "miles ahead of anything else I’ve achieved" after his market leader passed the post two and a half lengths clear under Callum Shepherd.

Isle Of Jura, who is owned by Bahraini Shaikh Nasser under the Victorious Racing banner, has become the success story of the winter in the gulf nation. He won the first and second leg of the Triple Crown, the Listed Al Khalifa Cup over 1m2f and then the Crown Prince’s Cup over 1m3f, before getting the treble up when tackling an extra furlong in this.

Off a strong pace set by his owner's second string Rollajam, Isle Of Jura sat fifth for much of the journey and got rolling from the home turn when his stamina kicked in. The weakening front-runner did no favours to Godolphin pair Dhahabi, the mount of William Buick, and Saffie Osborne’s ride King Of Conquest, although the latter ran on to snatch fourth.

George Scott and Callum Shepherd after their triumph in the King's Cup

Scott said on Racing TV: “It’s unbelievable to have won the Triple Crown. It’s the absolute pinnacle of my career so far and miles ahead of anything else I’ve achieved.

“I’m delighted for Shaikh Nasser for giving us the opportunity and I know it has been a big ambition of his to win the Triple Crown. Thanks also to Cheryl Green and Rosie Jessop who have done such a fantastic job out here with the horse.”

Isle Of Jura will return to Scott’s Newmarket base before being prepared for Royal Ascot, where the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes could be on his agenda.

The victory came just 24 hours after the same owner, trainer and jockey had combined to win the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield with Watch My Tracer.

Real World gets Stott on scoresheet

Kevin Stott broke new ground when Real World gave him his first win in Bahrain with victory in the Listed Al Methaq Mile.

The seven-year-old was a welcome winner for Godolphin trainer Saaed bin Suroor when scoring by two and a half lengths from local runner Wowzers.

Stott said: “He was the best horse in the race and it’s nice that he has got his head back in front.”

