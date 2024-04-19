'They could be anything' - owner dreaming big as Classic contenders contribute to Richard Hannon treble

Owner Julie Wood is dreaming of Classic glory after both Voyage and Star Style made successful debuts under Pat Dobbs.

Voyage was cut to 33-1 (from 100) for the Derby after taking the 1m2f novice before Star Style landed the 7f fillies’ maiden in stunning style.

After the daughter of Zoustar scored by five and a half lengths, Wood told Sky Sports Racing: “This filly showed a lot at home and today we had our hearts in our mouths. We’d entered her in the English and Irish Guineas in the hope that she was the filly we thought she was and today she proved it."

Both winners were trained by Richard Hannon, who enjoyed a treble that opened with Hawaiian justifying 11-8 favouritism in the 5f maiden under Sean Levey.

That Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned winner is likely to contest the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester next month.

On plans for her winners, Wood said: “Richard will smile now because I’ll be talking away like a Gatling gun and we’ll be going through every option going but that’s what we’re in it for.

“They could be anything. It’s unbelievable, what a super day."

Sinology strikes

Kirsten Rausing harbours hopes of Sinolgy emulating her mother Madame Chiang after the 25-1 shot got off the mark at the second attempt in the 1m2f fillies’ maiden for three-year-olds.

Sinology (centre) lands the 1m2f fillies' maiden under Luke Morris Credit: Edward Whitaker

The David Simcock-trained winner is likely to go for next month’s Musidora Stakes, the York Group 3 Madame Chiang won in 2014 en route to top-level success in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

“This filly is her fifth foal and everything out of her has won,” said Rausing. “We think she’s quite good. We never entered her for the Oaks because we ran her dam mistakenly as an unbeaten entrant in the Oaks and she couldn't handle the undulations of Epsom, so we had that in mind about this filly."

Egan excels

David Egan’s solid start as retained rider to Amo Racing continued with victory on Prince Alex in the feature £45,000 handicap over 2m½f .

