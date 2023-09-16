'The prize-money is huge' - Sprint Cup winner Regional set international target in 2024

Bargain buy Sprint Cup winner Regional is set to chase the vast riches on offer on Dubai World Cup night in March, with connections ruling out any further targets this year.

Regional, who was bought for 3,500gns in 2021 to race for the Future Champions Racing syndicate, provided trainer Ed Bethell and jockey Callum Rodriguez with their first Group 1 victories at Haydock last weekend.

Although the five-year-old had a range of potential targets for the rest of 2023, a decision has been made to give him an extended break and plan for the Al Quoz Sprint, which was worth £1.25 million this year.

Future Champions spokesperson Danny Clark said: "The journey Regional has taken us on has just been amazing – we're literally in dreamland.

"Ed feels the best option for him would be World Cup night in the Al Quoz Sprint over six furlongs on a flat track. He should get good ground there, which will be right up his street.

"He'll have a holiday now and be trained specifically for that race. The prize-money is huge and he's likely to go straight there as we know he runs well fresh."

Regional would need to be supplemented for next month’s Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot and while there are also options at the Breeders' Cup and in Hong Kong, the Al Quoz has been deemed the most suitable target.

"We won't supplement for Champions Day as nine times out of ten the ground comes up soft and that goes against him," said Clark, who founded the syndicate with Byron Hubbard.

"We don't think the nature of the Breeders' Cup track at Santa Anita would suit him. He's had a couple of races within two weeks, so we'll give him a nice break."

Ed Bethell embraces jockey Callum Rodriguez at Haydock Credit: John Grossick

Bethell believes Regional's previous experience of travelling will stand him in good stead for the trip to Dubai.

"He's travelled to Qatar before and finished second off an airplane, so we thought why not give it a go out there this time round," said the Middleham trainer.

"It's worth a huge amount of money and if we can get him there in one piece, he's well worth his place in the line-up. We might as well play to the horse's strengths and it's an identical track to York and Haydock – it's flat and it'll be good to good to firm ground.

"I'd imagine he'll go out there without a prep run. I'm fortunate with our facilities that we can get him fit. He might go for a racecourse gallop or two before and if he did come to hand a bit earlier than I was hoping, we could look into something in February."

Regarding how the rest of next year could map out for Regional, Bethell added: "He'll probably get entries in both the King's Stand and Jubilee at Royal Ascot and if I was being brutally honest, I'd probably favour the five furlongs [King's Stand] rather than the six there.

"I hope he's going to run in all the good sprints next year with a view to trying to defend his crown in the Sprint Cup. We just hope he can retain the same level of form."

Read this next . . .

'I never thought it would happen' - joy for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez as they bag first Group 1 with Regional in Sprint Cup

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.