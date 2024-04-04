'The facts matter' - British racing launches new campaign to communicate welfare standards

A campaign designed to reimagine the way British racing communicates its welfare standards and challenges misinformation has been launched ahead of next week's Grand National meeting.

The HorsePWR campaign is supported by a new website , which includes information about the lives of racehorses, answers to frequently asked questions about the sport, and fatality statistics.

The first stage of the campaign has been funded by the BHA, Great British Racing (GBR) and the Jockey Club, with the long-term ambition of "connecting and engaging with significantly wider audiences".

Trainer Lucinda Russell said: “This is just what racing needs. We must provide the facts, help educate and confront the tough questions head on. The facts matter. We understand our responsibility and respect our horses, and we want to make sure the public know this too.

"It’s good to see us taking a new approach, showing pride in the lives we give our horses, and challenging and correcting inaccurate information which is put into the public domain by those who are opposed to the sport."

Racing's welfare record was placed under the microscope last year after protest group Animal Rising stormed the track at Aintree and attempted to prevent the Grand National from taking place.

“Following the welfare debates around last year’s Grand National it was felt the sport lacked a single source for accurate facts about racing, and this campaign fills that vacuum," said ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles. "This is about providing credible data and information, in the right context, so people can make informed opinions.”

Seven core messages are being published as part of the campaign launch, such as 'with great power comes great responsibility', which explains why whips are used. All of the messaging and imagery is intended to promote the status of the thoroughbred as an equine athlete and will be deployed in a variety of formats, including on social media and in racecards.

“This is a positive shift for British racing," said Gabi Whitfield, GBR's head of welfare communications. "The public want to know that horses bred for racing are leading good lives, that racing acts responsibly and in the best interests of the horse, and that all efforts are being made to reduce risk wherever possible. That’s why HorsePWR has been created. And it will cover the full spectrum, from helping rebut misinformation through to promoting the many aspects of racehorse welfare the sport can be rightly proud of.

"During the past ten years, consumer research has repeatedly highlighted that concerns about horse welfare are a barrier to following or engaging with the sport. Areas of concern include injuries and fatalities on racecourses, questions about the ethics of racing, and worries about what happens to horses after their career ends. The HorsePWR campaign has been created to tackle these concerns head on, and in a new way."

