'She's been a mare of a lifetime' - star sprinter Highfield Princess retired after injury

Sprinting sensation Highfield Princess has run her last race after suffering an injury at John and Sean Quinn's stable in Malton.

A winner of £1,852,945 in prize-money, Highfield Princess went from an official rating of just 58 to win four times at Group 1 level, taking her owner-breeder John Fairley and his family around the globe to mix it with the fastest horses in the world.

She claimed Group 1 wins in the Prix de l'Abbaye, Nunthorpe, Flying Five and Prix Maurice de Gheest, while her other notable wins include the Duke of York Stakes, the King George Stakes at Goodwood and the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A return trip to the royal meeting this year was high on the agenda but having been found to be cast in her box on Tuesday, Highfield Princess has been retired at the age of seven.

"I said to Sean on Monday, 'She moved great this morning' and then on Tuesday morning she got really badly cast," said joint-trainer John Quinn. "There were knocks and bumps on her and she was lame behind. We were very concerned at the time but she's improved greatly.

Highfield Princess and Jason Hart after winning the King George Stakes last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She needs two months' rest so the game is up, but she's been a great mare and will be fit to take up broodmare duties in the future."

Among the many highlights for Quinn was Highfield Princess winning three Group 1 races in three different countries in the space of 36 days in 2022, while trips to the US and Hong Kong will live long in the memory.

"She's been a mare of a lifetime," he added. "She was unraced at two but showed some ability to suggest she'd win a race or two. She did well at three and then really blossomed at four, winning at Royal Ascot and running well in stakes races.

"What she did at five was unbelievable, winning three Group 1 races in 36 days and having to travel all over Europe was something else. She just kept improving.

"She wanted it, tried very hard and was remarkably sound. Horses like her just don't come along and I'm delighted that we had her."

Read this next:

'She's a credit and kept battling' - no fairytale ending for Highfield Princess as Lucky Sweynesse lands Hong Kong Sprint

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

