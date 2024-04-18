Scottish Grand National day becoming key battleground with Willie Mullins preparing massive Ayr raid in trainers' title bid

Patrick Mullins is anticipating a "pivotal day" in the British trainers' championship for his father Willie on Saturday as the Closutton team is gearing up for an Ayr raid featuring 18 runners across the eight-race card, including six in the £200,000 Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) .

The Mullins invasion will likely show no sign of abating after Ayr with entries at Ffos Las, Perth, Ludlow and Uttoxeter in the next week as he goes all out to maintain his lead over Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton and become the first Irish trainer to secure the British title since the legendary Vincent O'Brien 70 years ago.

Decorated amateur rider Patrick will partner Mr Incredible in the Scottish Grand National and he is vying for favouritism with stablemate Macdermott with both priced at a general 7-1. Spanish Harlem, the choice of Paul Townend, is a best-priced 9-1, while We'llhavewan, Ontheropes and Klarc Kent are outsiders.