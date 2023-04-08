Ryan Mania hoping for another Grand National spin ten years on from Auroras Encore

Ryan Mania joined the illustrious list of Grand National-winning jockeys ten years ago on Auroras Encore and is hoping for more Aintree magic on Saturday, provided he can make the weight.

Trained by Sue Smith, Auroras Encore was a 66-1 outsider for the 2013 National but Mania cut a confident figure on the 11-year-old, who cruised to victory by nine lengths from Cappa Bleu.

Mania is hoping to pair up with another 66-1 chance this year in the form of the Sandy Thomson-trained Hill Sixteen, who would carry 1lb less than Auroras Encore, and remains optimistic he can make the weight.

"I haven't done bottom weight for a while, so hopefully I can get down to it and ride him," said Mania. "He has an outside chance.

"It would be nice to go down on the tenth anniversary of Auroras Encore and have him run a good race. It's not always about winning. If we can finish in the first five or six, I'll be delighted. A safe round for me and the horse is all I can ask for."

Auroras Encore (left) leads the field en route to victory in the 2013 Grand National Credit: Alex Livesey

Looking back to his glory day in 2013, Mania said: "I don't remember a whole lot, everything is very blurry. It was all a bit mental. I get little flashbacks here and there. You remember it when you watch it back and it's a nice, fuzzy memory.

"From the Canal Turn second time around, I thought I'd run into a place as he was still going well. Bar a couple of little mistakes, the race had gone very smoothly and I was very happy. You never for a minute think you're going to win it, you just think 'at least I'm running well and going to place'."

Hill Sixteen was far from disgraced when seventh in the Becher Chase over the National fences in December but was below form at Kelso on his latest outing three weeks ago. Number 37 on the list, he would carry 10st 2lb and is a general 66-1 in a race where another Scottish raider, Corach Rambler, is the 6-1 favourite.

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.