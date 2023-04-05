Davy Russell: 'It's not ideal finishing up the way Cheltenham went so I will give the Grand National a rattle'

Davy Russell: has not ridden since the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Patrick McCann

The race-riding career of dual Grand National winner Davy Russell isn't done yet as the three-time champion jockey has confirmed his intention to ride at Aintree, where his book will include the Gordon Elliott-trained Galvin in the main event on Saturday week.

Russell announced his retirement from race-riding after winning on Liberty Dance at Thurles before Christmas, but made a dramatic U-turn in the wake of Jack Kennedy breaking his leg at Naas in January.

The festival did not go as well as expected for Russell, however, as odds-on favourite Mighty Potter was only third in the Turners Novices' Chase and Teahupoo filled the same position in the Stayers' Hurdle. The closest he came to a winner was on Pied Piper in the County Hurdle, who was just touched off by Faivoir.

Russell did ride Search For Glory in the Albert Bartlett after the County Hurdle, but eyebrows were raised when he stood himself down from Conflated in the Gold Cup, with Sam Ewing coming in as a late replacement.

He confirmed on Wednesday night that he will ride at Aintree, although how long he will go on beyond that remains to be seen.

"It's probably not ideal finishing up the way Cheltenham went so it would be nice, especially for Ronnie Bartlett [Galvin's owner] and the horse has been so good to me over the years, to give it a rattle," said Russell.

"I won't ride at Fairyhouse as I am still a bit sore. I damaged my back at Leopardstown when I got a simple fall from The Tide Turns and it is still sore.

"Hopefully Gordon will have some for me on the Thursday and Friday at Aintree as well. I just need to be a bit fitter, so I will give it the week riding out and getting right."

Earlier, Elliott had spoken of his hope that Russell would be back for Aintree. "Galvin is Davy's ride if he wants it," he had said.

"Davy has been a big part of Cullentra and he's coming to the end of his riding days, but I wouldn't like to see him finishing up on the note he finished up on at Cheltenham.

Galvin: will be a plum ride for Davy Russell in the Grand National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Obviously he was very sore and he made the right decision not to ride in the Gold Cup, but I'd like to give him a better send-off than that.

"I don't think there would be any better way for him to finish up than riding in the National and, if Jack doesn't make it back, there will be a lot of other rides for him at Aintree too.

"I would like to see one last hurrah out of Davy anyway."

Elliott felt Russell was riding as well as ever following his comeback in January, singling out his victories on Mighty Potter and The Goffer, and hopes he can return to that sort of form at Aintree.

Elliott said: "You saw what Davy did at the Dublin Racing Festival, up until he got the fall [on The Tide Turns]. He was riding like a lad in his twenties.

"I think for Davy Russell, for horseracing and for anybody who knows anything about horses, he deserves a better send-off than the one he would have got if he finished up at Cheltenham."

He added: "He was unlucky he didn't ride a winner there, he hit the crossbar on a few, and in another year he might have ridden a couple of winners, but it just didn't happen.

"I've been talking to Davy since Cheltenham. He was sore, he wasn't 100 per cent right and he made the decision [not to ride in the Gold Cup]. It was a big call but he wasn't going to go out there and do wrong by the horse and the owners.”

