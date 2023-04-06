'It looks like he should get in' - Keighley preparing Back On The Lash for Grand National
Martin Keighley: trainer of Back On The LashCredit: Edward Whitaker
Dual Cheltenham cross-country course winner Back On The Lash is likely to take his chance in the Randox Grand National at Aintree (5.15) on Saturday week, with trainer Martin Keighley hopeful he will make the cut.
With the intended omission of Envoi Allen and Battleoverdoyen, Back On The Lash will require two horses to come out to make the cut.
The nine-year-old, whose owners include Harry Redknapp, could strengthen the home challenge in the race, with 12 of the 40 horses guaranteed a run based in Britain.
Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 13:30, 6 April 2023
