'It looks like he should get in' - Keighley preparing Back On The Lash for Grand National

Dual Cheltenham cross-country course winner is likely to take his chance in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday week, with trainer Martin Keighley hopeful he will make the cut.

With the intended omission of Envoi Allen and Battleoverdoyen, Back On The Lash will require two horses to come out to make the cut.

The nine-year-old, whose owners include Harry Redknapp, could strengthen the home challenge in the race, with 12 of the 40 horses guaranteed a run based in Britain.