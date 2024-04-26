How Harry Cobden turned around a 47-winner deficit on Sean Bowen to seal a first jump jockeys' championship

The jump jockeys' title head-to-head between Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen has gripped the attention since the turn of the year, with the pair trading blows in a relentless and exhausting race to the finish.

There was little sign of the drama to come in the autumn after Bowen had built on his red-hot summer by engineering a huge advantage over Cobden, which at its peak in mid-October (week 24) totalled 47 winners.

When the core season hit full swing, Cobden really began to find his stride, though, and a run of nine winners in a week reduced the deficit to 35 winners, which by Christmas stood at 31.