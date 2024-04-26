Racing Post logo
How Harry Cobden turned around a 47-winner deficit on Sean Bowen to seal a first jump jockeys' championship

Will Sean Bowen (left) or Harry Cobden emerge victorious in this year's jockeys' championship?
Sean Bowen (left) and Harry Cobden have battled it out in this season's jump jockeys' championship

The jump jockeys' title head-to-head between Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen has gripped the attention since the turn of the year, with the pair trading blows in a relentless and exhausting race to the finish.

There was little sign of the drama to come in the autumn after Bowen had built on his red-hot summer by engineering a huge advantage over Cobden, which at its peak in mid-October (week 24) totalled 47 winners.

When the core season hit full swing, Cobden really began to find his stride, though, and a run of nine winners in a week reduced the deficit to 35 winners, which by Christmas stood at 31.

