Britain

Overnight rain expected to ease going before jumps finale at Sandown

Just A Par (right) and Southfield Theatre (left) finish second and fourth to The Young Master (orange cap) in the 2016 bet365 Gold Cup to hand Paul Nicholls the trainers' championship
The ground is expected to be on the easier side of good at SandownCredit: Charlie Crowhurst

Runners at Sandown on the final day of the jumps season in Britain are likely to be competing on ground on the soft side of good with rain forecast overnight at the course.

The going was described as good, good to soft in places on the jumps courses by Sandown clerk of the course Andrew Cooper on Friday, who said: "It's good, good to soft in places, with most of those places being on the chase track.

"There is a spell of rain forecast after midnight that could yield up to 5mm, so we'll reassess in the morning."

Four races at Sandown’s fixture, including the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase and the bet365 Gold Cup, will be shown on ITV as Ireland’s champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins seeks to land the title in Britain for the first time.

Racing from Haydock, where the going is soft on the straight course and soft, heavy in places on the round course, and Leicester will also be broadcast on ITV on Saturday.

Jimmy Stevenson, clerk of the course at Leicester, said: "We've had another good, dry day on Friday as we were due showers but they never materialised. On Saturday we might get some light rain during the morning but only 1-2mm, so it won't make a big difference. It's soft apart from an odd bit on the round course in the dip. It's not bad ground, it's improved massively."

Racing Post staff

Published on 26 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024

