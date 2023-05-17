Robyn Brisland ordered to appoint safeguarding champion at his yard in wake of 'toxic' working environment

Trainer Robyn Brisland will be required to appoint a member of staff to oversee safeguarding at his yard after being found to have overseen a “toxic culture” of behaviour, with the BHA insisting the appointment must be made and will not be “something taken on trust”.

Brisland, 47, was fined £8,000 last month having pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct prejudicial to the reputation of British racing through his treatment of staff between September and December 2020.

A four-day hearing had been scheduled prior to a late plea bargain being struck between the BHA, Brisland and William Degnan, a senior member of Brisland’s staff who was fined £3,000 after pleading guilty to improper conduct.

Shocking details of the treatment of staff were revealed by the BHA before the hearing was concluded, including foul-mouthed tirades and intimidating and belittling behaviour towards junior employees that left some staff afraid and led to others sustaining serious injury.

While Brisland and Degnan apologised for their behaviour, the outcome of the hearing resulted in the stable’s Brocklesby Stakes winner Doddie’s Impact being transferred to trainer Clive Cox by his owners.

On Wednesday the disciplinary panel, headed by Sarah Crowther KC, who was appointed the new chair of the judicial panel in October, released its written reasons for approving the plea deal.

In a 234-word statement, published a month after the hearing, the panel said it was “satisfied” the plea agreement “both accurately and appropriately reflects the available evidence and is fair and in the interests of justice”. It added: “In those circumstances, we do not feel it is appropriate for us to make any further observations.”

The BHA said the behaviour of Brisland and Degnan “fell a long way short of the values of British racing” and stated that the plea agreement had been put forward after discussion with the staff members who had brought the complaints, adding that all parties were “satisfied” with the outcome.

Members of the BHA safeguarding team visited Brisland at Danebury Racing Stables in Hampshire following the conclusion of last month’s hearing “to ensure the welfare of all parties”. Further visits are planned, the authority said, without expanding on when they would be and the frequency with which they would take place.

A ‘safeguarding champion’ will also be installed by Brisland, with the appointment overseen and approved by the BHA.

In a statement, the BHA added: “If racing is to enjoy a vibrant and sustainable future, we must ensure that our sport is a welcoming and safe space for all. We will work with [the safeguarding champion] to ensure they are suitable for the role and have the adequate training and support.”

