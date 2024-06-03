'We were so pleased with how well he took that race' - Adam West hoping for a confidence boost for Live In The Dream at Haydock on Saturday
Trainer Adam West is hoping to boost Live In The Dream’s confidence by pitching last year’s Nunthorpe winner into Listed company at Haydock on Saturday.
Live In The Dream surpassed expectations on his seasonal debut when chasing home Kerdos in the Temple Stakes and will attempt to go one better than that half-length second over the course and distance at the weekend.
The five-year-old, who was having his first run last month since his fourth in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint last November, will line up in the Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes that kicks off Haydock’s Premier meeting.
