Police confirm suspect has been arrested in relation to triple murder of John Hunt's family
Police have confirmed that a man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on Thursday evening in relation to the horrific triple murder that occurred in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday evening, where Hunt's wife, Carol, and his two daughters, Hannah and Louise, were killed in a crossbow attack.
Following a wide-spread manhunt, Clifford was found in a cemetery in Enfield on Wednesday and was taken to hospital where he was in a serious condition.
Det Supt Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.
"The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Inquiries are continuing at this time."
