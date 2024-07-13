'It's the least we can do' - racing industry urged to get behind JustGiving page for John Hunt

A JustGiving page for John Hunt has been launched after the racing commentator's wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack on Tuesday.

Hunt's friend and press-room colleague Chad Yeomans launched the site, which had raised more than £3,400 by Saturday morning, as tributes continued to come from the racing community for the family since the incident in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Support the John Hunt JustGiving page

Suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested in hospital on Friday on suspicion of murder. He was detained after a search on Wednesday and was found in an Enfield cemetery with serious injuries.

Hunt has been BBC Radio 5 Live racing commentator since 2004 but has worked in racing since joining Ladbrokes in the 1980s, becoming a highly popular member of the racing media.

The JustGiving page , which was launched on Tuesday night, is available online and the fundraising is aimed at supporting the family.

"John has been really incredible to me since I joined the industry," said Yeomans, who is Betway's head of communications. "He's been very kind and he's a West Ham fan, so we've spent nights watching the football together and we've spoken on Sky Sports Racing a few times.

"He's always been a good person to put an arm around me. My wife passed away and he was very kind to me and checked in on me, even as recently as two weeks ago. That's the sign of a good human being and it needs to be reciprocated.

"The finances will be the last thing on John's mind but anything the industry can do – friends, family, anyone – to support him just takes the pressure off from the financial point of view. The whole point of setting it up is so he doesn't have to worry about it, which I really hope he doesn't.

"We can't change anything and no words will ever make it better, but this is the least we can do."