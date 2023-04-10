Paul Nicholls announces retirement of dual King George winner Clan Des Obeaux

Paul Nicholls has announced dual King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux has been retired.

The 11-year-old had not run this season, having last been seen chasing home Allaho in the Punchestown Gold Cup last April.

Talking to Betfair, Nicholls hailed his five-time Grade 1 winner as a "wonderful horse" and mentioned his win at Punchestown in April 2021 as a highlight.

Nicholls said: ‘’We are announcing that we are retiring Clan Des Obeaux. He’s got a minor injury which just keeps niggling him, it’s not going to come right and even if we give him another six months off we’ll be in the same situation this time next year.

"So, having a chat with Paul Barber, Ged Mason and Alex Ferguson, between us we decided that he’s been such a wonderful horse – he’s won two King Georges, two Aintree bowls, the Punchestown Gold Cup. He’s been an amazing horse.

"He’s had a fantastic career, I think he’s won over £1million in prize-money. He’s going to have a happy retirement.

"He’ll have a little bit of time off, probably needs six months out in the field, and we’ll find another job for him."

Nicholls that Clan Des Obeaux had been ruled out for the season after losing his race against time to make it back for Aintree and the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase, a race he had won in each of the last two seasons.

Clan Des Obeaux won 11 of his 31 races, placing another 13 times, and earned connections £1,076,186 in prize-money.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

