Ged Mason leads praise for 'once in a lifetime' Clan Des Obeaux following retirement

was hailed as a “once in a lifetime” horse by his part-owner Ged Mason following the retirement of the courageous two-time King George VI Chase winner on Monday.

The 11-year-old, who was last seen finishing second to Allaho in the Punchestown Gold Cup last April, sustained a minor injury and a decision was made to call time on his racing career.

He put up a series of mighty performances in top staying chases in the last few years and along with his Kempton glory, he won the Bowl at Aintree twice and held off Al Boum Photo to memorably win the Punchestown Gold Cup in 2021.

Mason owned the son of Kapgarde with Sir Alex Ferguson and Paul Barber and thanked Clan Des Obeaux and the Paul Nicholls team for providing him with some incredible memories.

“He's a once in a lifetime horse, Clan's been so special to Paul Barber, Sir Alex and myself,” Mason said.

Clan Des Obeaux comes away from Thistlecrack to win the first of his King Georges in 2018 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“He won so many of those blue riband races. I think you always remember the first one so the special one was the King George. We felt he had every chance but it wasn't expected and it all overwhelms you. I vividly remember hugging Paul, we ran up to each other and almost bounced off each other.

“There were so many memorable moments and he owes us nothing. He'll be retired and looked after now and that's the best thing for a horse that's given so much for us. He's been a fantastic horse. We've got to give our thanks to Scott Marshall who looked after him along with Paul, Clifford [Baker, head lad] and all the team at Ditcheat. Also Harry Cobden and Sam Twiston-Davies who got it right so many times on board.”

Clan Des Obeaux was being trained for a third shot at the Bowl at Aintree on Thursday and his preparation was reportedly going well, having had a racecourse gallop. However, Nicholls reported a fortnight ago that he had lost his race against time and had been ruled out for the season, prompting connections to agree to retire him.

Mason added: “We tried to give him a rest and bring him back slowly and he was doing really well. He then had another little niggle and it was the same recurring injury so we didn't want to push him. It's absolutely the right thing to do.

"He was a laidback horse and that's why so many people have expressed an interest in having him [after retirement]. But boy when he got on the track, he just galloped and ran on in spectacular fashion. We were blessed to have had him.”

Clan Des Obeaux won 11 of his 31 races, placing another 13 times, and earned connections £1,076,186 in prize-money.

