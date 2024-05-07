Confirmed runners and riders for Thursday's Dee Stakes as the Gosdens unleash a Classic dark horse at Chester

Group 1-placed God's Window will put his Classic credentials on the line in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes (3.05 ) on day two of Chester's May meeting on Thursday.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the three-year-old finished third in last year's Futurity Trophy behind Ancient Wisdom and made a winning return when easily obliging at odds of 1-14 on his return at Nottingham last month.

He is a 33-1 chance for the Betfred Derby at Epsom and faces four rivals in the Listed contest, which last produced a Derby winner when Kris Kin did the double in 2003.

Impressive Fielden Stakes winner Jayarebe will bid for a third career win from four starts, but carries a 3lb penalty for his success at Newmarket's Craven meeting last month.

The Richard Hughes-trained Bracken's Laugh , who was similarly dominant in a Listed contest at Chelmsford over a mile last time, faces a rematch against Capulet , who was third that day and represents Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. The Ed Walker-trainer Harper's Ferry completes the field.

A field of seven is set to go to post in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes (3.40 ), in which dual winner Hamish was a notable absentee at the declarations stage.

Last year's Chester Vase hero and St Leger runner-up Arrest will bid to get back to winning ways following a below-par return at Newbury, while Point Lonsdale scored at the meeting 12 months ago in the Huxley Stakes. He was last seen finishing sixth behind Rebel's Romance in the Sheema Classic at Meydan.

Group 2 winner Deauville Legend and narrow Red Sea Turf Handicap runner-up Enemy also take their chance in the line-up. The field is completed by Alsakib , L'Astronome and Wynter Wildes .

Dee Stakes runners and riders

Jayarebe Sean Levey

Bracken's Laugh Finley Marsh

Capulet Ryan Moore

God's Window Kieran Shoemark

Harper's Ferry Saffie Osborne

Ormonde Stakes runners and riders

Alsakib Oisin Murphy

Arrest Kieran Shoemark

Deauville Legend Daniel Muscutt

Enemy Richard Kingscote

L'Astronome Jason Hart

Point Lonsdale Ryan Moore

Wynter Wildes Hayley Turner

Read this next:

The Classic contenders to look out for at Chester's May meeting - including a 25-1 shot for the Oaks



Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.