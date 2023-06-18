Paul Barber: the dairy farmer and cheese tycoon who hit the heights all jumps owners dream of

Paul Barber, who has died aged 80, was a Somerset dairy farmer, cheese tycoon and joint-owner of Cheltenham Gold Cup winners See More Business and Denman.

All his best horses except his first big-race winner, Artifice, were trained by Paul Nicholls, and they also included Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Call Equiname and dual King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux.

Paul Kelson Barber was born into a prosperous farming family on December 31, 1942 at Manor Farm in the village of Ditcheat, near Shepton Mallet in Somerset.

Owning point-to-pointers from a young age, he scored his first win with the mare Crazy Slave at the Wilton Hunt meeting at Badbury Rings in 1969, and his first under rules with Spats at Taunton in 1975.

Spats was trained by John Thorne near Bridgwater and so too was Artifice, who was a novice when triumphing in the Black & White Whisky Gold Cup at Ascot in 1977. He added the Tingle Creek Chase and was placed twice in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Thorne, a great friend, died in 1986 and Barber then converted some derelict cowsheds at Manor Farm into stables, where Jim Old trained until moving out in 1991.

He transformed his racing fortunes when advertising in the Racing Post for a replacement trainer, and choosing former jump jockey Paul Nicholls for his enthusiasm and drive.

Nicholls helped his landlord achieve one of his twin ambitions to milk 1,000 cows and own a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, and their first Grade 1 winner was novice chaser See More Indians.

He had started his chasing career with Barber's elder brother Richard, a multiple champion point-to-point trainer, and was then transferred to Nicholls. His first champion, See More Business, followed the same path.

See More Business: one of two Gold Cup winners for Paul Barber Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

See More Business, owned jointly with John Keighley, won the King George VI Chase in 1997, and in 1999 triumphed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at odds of 16-1.

Later that year he won his second King George by 17 lengths, and soon afterwards Keighley's half-share was bought by Robert Ogden.

Barber had initiated a big-race double at Cheltenham in 1999 when the grey Call Equiname, running in Mick Coburn's colours, battled to victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

His greatest champion was Denman, whom he owned with Harry Findlay, a professional gambler whose half-share was registered in the name of his mother, Margaret.

The former top novice proved his greatness in the 2007-08 season with imperious victories in the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup at Newbury under top weight of 11st 12lb, the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, in the last-named scoring by seven lengths from his stablemates Kauto Star and Neptune Collonges.

Denman was runner-up in the next three Cheltenham Gold Cups and won a second Hennessy under 11st 12lb.

Barber had a second dual King George VI Chase winner in Clan Des Obeaux, whom he shared with Sir Alex Ferguson and Ged Mason.

Clan Des Obeaux scored his big Kempton double in 2018 and 2019, on the second occasion triumphing by 21 lengths from stablemate Cyrname. He then landed Aintree's Betway Bowl twice and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

The owner never won the Grand National, having sold Silver Birch 11 months before his victory in 2007..

Although Barber was Nicholls' landlord for more than 30 years and continued to live in the house where he was born, overlooking the yard, he never interfered in the training of the horses but gradually expanded and upgraded the stables and facilities.

His philosophy was that racing should be fun, and he enhanced his enjoyment of the social side (and spread the risk) by owning most of his horses in partnerships. His other co-owners included Graham Roach (bet365 Gold Cup winner Just A Par), Chris Giles (RSA Chase winner Topofthegame), David Johnson and Andy Stewart.

He financed his hobby of jump racing, including point-to-points – he had no interest in the Flat – via the flourishing dairy business founded by an ancestor, Daniel Barber, in 1833.

A multi-millionaire dairy farmer with nearly 3,000 cows, he owned 3,000 acres in Somerset and Dorset, and his farmhouse cheddar and other cheeses are sold in supermarkets although, ironically, he himself was allergic to cheese.

Chris and Giles, his two children with his first wife Paula, are both active in the family's dairy business. Chris ran a satellite yard for Nicholls for several years.

After a divorce he married Marianne Ryall, former wife of trainer John Ryall.

PAUL BARBER CV

Full name Paul Kelson Barber

Born Manor Farm, Ditcheat, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, December 31, 1942

Business Dairy farmer & cheese manufacturer

First winner Crazy Slave, Wilton Hunt point-to-point meeting at Badbury Rings, March 8, 1969

First winner under rules Spats (trainer John Thorne) Taunton, February 25, 1975

First big-race winner Artifice (1977 Black & White Whisky Gold Cup, 1979 Tingle Creek Chase, 1980 & 1982 Sandown Pattern Chase)

Overall champion steeplechaser (official ratings) See More Business (1999-2000 joint)

Champion staying steeplechasers (official ratings) See More Business (1999-2000 joint), Denman (2007-08)

Cheltenham Gold Cup winners See More Business (1999), Denman (2008)

Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Call Equiname (1999)

King George VI Chase winners See More Business (1997, 1999), Clan Des Obeaux (2018, 2019)

Punchestown Gold Cup winner Clan Des Obeaux (2021)

Betway Bowl winner (Aintree) Clan Des Obeaux (2021, 2022)

Lexus Chase winner (Leopardstown) Denman (2007)

RSA Chase winners (Cheltenham) Denman (2007), Topofthegame (2019)

Hennessy Gold Cup winner (Newbury) Denman (2007, 2009)

Racing Post Chase winner (Kempton) Gungadu (2008)

bet365 Gold Cup winner (Sandown) Just A Par (2015)

Victor Chandler Chase winner Call Equiname (1999)

Charlie Hall Chase winner See More Business (1999, 2000)

Pillar Property Chase winner See More Business (1998, 2001)

Mildmay Cazalet Memorial & Agfa Diamond Chase winner Deep Bramble (1995)

Sky Bet Chase & Greatwood Gold Cup winner Big Fella Thanks (2009-10)

Feltham & Future Champion Novices' Chase winner See More Indians (1993-94)

Future Champion Novices' & Desert Orchid Chase winner Valley Henry (2002)

Highest-placed runner in Grand National Big Fella Thanks (4th in 2010)

Highest-rated horses (RPRs) 184 Denman, 177 Clan Des Obeaux, 176 See More Business

Cheltenham Festival wins 5

Colours Dark green, white chevron, light green sleeves, dark green & white check cap

All big-race winners owned in partnership except Artifice, See More Indians, Deep Bramble, Valley Henry

Compiled by John Randall

