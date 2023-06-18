'He deserved all the success he had, what a man' - Denman owner Paul Barber dies at the age of 80

Paul Barber, whose famous colours were carried to Cheltenham Gold Cup success by jump racing greats Denman and See More Business has died. He was 80.

Alongside Denman and See More Business, Barber enjoyed a host of big-race victories with the likes of See More Indians, Call Equiname, Topofthegame and Clan Des Obeaux, all trained by his long-time tenant and friend Paul Nicholls.

Nicholls likened his relationship with Barber to having a second father, as well as being a landlord or owner, with the advice and guidance provided allowing him to build a highly-successful career.

He said: “I’ve been at Ditcheat 32 years this summer and since the day I made that first phone call to arrange an interview to take on the yard we’ve had an amazing time. I would’ve seen him every single day, apart from when I was away, and spoken to him pretty much every day as well.

“He’s always been there in the background along the way and I certainly wouldn’t be where I am without his help and advice along the way. Back in those days when I started in 1991 you didn’t have to do training modules and learn how to run a business, you just got your licence and a few horses and got on with it.

“I wanted to make a success of it and it was his advice on so many things that allowed me to grow; to sum it up he was a brilliant businessman, a brilliant family man and a great sportsman. I’ve been lucky really in that I’ve had two dads: Brian, my dad, and Paul. They’ve played equally important roles in my life. We had a great friendship and I don’t think in all of those years together we had a cross word.”

Harry Findlay, Sam Thomas and Paul Barber after Denman's triumph in the 2008 Gold Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

Barber was a driving force behind the continued success and growth of his family’s dairy and cheese production business in Somerset. The business was based close to Manor Farm Stables, and Nicholls said the owner’s love of his horses shone through.

“I think the horses were a release for him from running such a successful business, and he just loved racing and he just loved horses,” Nicholls said. “At five o’clock at night I think his work used to go out of the window and he used to walk down to the yard and walk around with Clifford [Baker, head lad] and I every night.

“He used to have some horses in the field beside his house and right up until he was unable to do so, he used to go over there with his stick and talk to them; he could stand there and talk to Clan [Des Obeaux] for an hour, he loved all that.”

Raced in partnership with Sir Alex Ferguson and Ged Mason, Clan Des Obeaux carried Barber’s colours to victories in two editions of the King George VI Chase and the Punchestown Gold Cup, as well as twice contesting the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

While unable to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Clan Des Obeaux, Barber was able to realise his ultimate ambition in racing twice with See More Business landing the race in 1999 and Denman doing so in 2008.

Nicholls said: “One thing that always stands out to me was that when I came up here first one of his ambitions was to milk a thousand cows and win a Gold Cup. So we won the Gold Cup with See More Business in ‘99, so he said he wanted to move on to milking two thousand cows and win two Gold Cups, which is what happened with Denman.

The holy trinity: Paul Barber, Ruby Walsh and Paul Nicholls rewrote the record books Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He’d moved on to milking three thousand cows at his family farm now and we’d been trying hard to win that third Gold Cup but never quite did, although we did win some cracking races with Clan Des Obeaux.

“One of the last big days we had together was when Clan won the Punchestown Gold Cup and that was a magical day. The Gold Cup was always the race he wanted to win so I’m proud we were able to do that for him.”

He added: “He’s been so great to me, but he’s been truly great to so many people in his life - to his family, to his farming friends and his business associates. In racing, he’s given so many jockeys a chance, he’s been a wonderful friend in ownership with people like Ged Mason, Paul Vogt, Chris Giles, John Keighley and Harry Findlay. It’s a very sad day.”

Barber is survived by his wife, Marianne, his two sons, Chris and Giles, and six grandchildren.