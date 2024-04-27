'Genius' Willie Mullins makes history as first Irish trainer to win British championship for 70 years

Willie Mullins became the first trainer based in Ireland to be crowned champion over jumps in Britain since Vincent O'Brien 70 years ago when El Fabiolo finished second in the Celebration Chase on the final day of the season at Sandown on Saturday.

Despite being more than £700,000 behind Dan Skelton at the top of the standings heading into the Aintree festival earlier this month, Mullins moved into striking distance when I Am Maximus won the Grand National, then all but sealed a first title in Britain when Macdermott won the Scottish Grand National, the highlight of a 4,462-1 four-timer at Ayr seven days ago.

Mullins led Skelton by £181,632 at the start of Sandown's end-of-season finale but took nothing for granted with eight runners, including heavyweights El Fabiolo and Impaire Et Passe, entered in six of the seven races.

El Fabiolo was no match for Jonbon in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase, but pipped Edwardstone for third to put the title out of reach for his nearest challenger Skelton to give Mullins a first trainers' championship in Britain to add to his 17 in Ireland.

It crowned a stellar season that also included victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Galopin Des Champs and Champion Hurdle with State Man. The dominant trainer across Britain and Ireland also secured a resounding clean sweep of the eight Grade 1s at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Speaking after the Celebration Chase, Mullins said: "What can I say? It's been a fantastic year and all of my owners said whatever you need to take to Britain take it, which is tremendous. You can't ask for anything more than the owners and staff we have. When you start off with the right people, the horses will come."

Willie Mullins is all smiles after securing the British trainers' title Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Success in the British title race for Mullins comes eight years after he pushed Paul Nicholls to the last day of the season at Sandown, only to come up £98,005 short. No other Irish-based trainer has come anywhere close to taking the title away from Britain since O'Brien rewrote the record books and landed back-to-back wins in 1952-53 and 1953-54.



Mullins added: "Vincent O'Brien is the legend of the game. For me to do something only he has is extraordinary and something we never even thought of or could comprehend doing. We're all delighted and everyone at Closutton is very happy."

Much of the season has revolved around the battle between reigning champion Paul Nicholls, seeking a record-equalling 15th title, and Dan Skelton chasing his first win, and before Aintree it looked a straight shootout between Britain's premier trainers.

However, Skelton, who was Britain's most successful trainer at last month's Cheltenham Festival, had to settle for second, with Nicholls close behind in third. Nicky Henderson, who endured an up-and-down season finished in fourth with Mullins' main rival in Ireland, Gordon Elliott, fifth.

Minella Cocooner (right) won the bet365 Gold Cup on Sandown's jumps finale card for Willie Mullins Credit: Edward Whitaker

Leading the tributes to Mullins, Sir Anthony McCoy, crowned champion jockey 20 consecutive times in Britain, hailed Mullins as a genius and the most dominant trainer jumps racing had seen.

"Not only to win a trainers' championship but also to win a Champion Hurdle, Gold Cup and Grand National in one season is phenomenal," said McCoy. "I don't think anyone will ever change racing in the way Vincent O'Brien did. He was flying horses out of Ballydoyle 60 years ago and was well ahead of his time, but to do what Willie has done is unheard of.

"It's taken 70 years for someone else to do it and he's done it by beating Paul Nicholls, who has been 14-times champion trainer, and Dan Skelton, who has had an unbelievable year as well. The worrying thing is [for British-based trainers] that once you get a taste it could happen again. He's a genius of a trainer and I never thought anyone would train 100 Cheltenham Festival winners like Willie has.

"He's built a machine and it goes all year round. It goes to Australia, America, Britain and France. There's never been a more dominant jumps trainer and it will probably be another 70 years until there is again. It's brilliant and you couldn't praise him high enough. It's now up the rest of them to try and catch up."

