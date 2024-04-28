Racing Post West Country correspondent James Stevens claims first prize in naps competition

James Stevens, the Racing Post's West Country correspondent, has been crowned champion in the 2023-2024 Coral-backed naps competition .

Stevens, who joined the Racing Post in 2018 and has covered the West Country since 2022, could only tip local runners but won with a profit of £22.36 to a £1 level stake.

He receives £4,000 after leading the contest for several weeks thanks to winning tips that included Chianti Classico in the Ultima Handicap Chase, Sans Bruit at the Grand National meeting and Redbridge Rambler at Ascot last month.

"It's a little bit crazy," Stevens said. "I napped Harpers Brook to break even on the last day of the season last year and set the target to break even again.

"It's safe to say it's gone far better than expected. Winning it feels incredible – I'm a Newport County AFC and Wales fan, so it's not something I'm particularly used to!

Chianti Classico: one of James Stevens' winning naps Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"This was my first full season as the correspondent after the mighty Andrew King and I made a big effort to try to head down to as many yards as I could pre-season, get to know the operations better and also put up my horses to follow. That knowledge definitely helped me and I'll be making sure I do it again.

"Only being able to tip horses trained in the West Country makes things tricky, there are days where you can't get a winner, but luckily there's so much talent about. Huge thanks to all involved in this brilliant corner of the country.

"The first bit of money has gone to my Mum and Dad, who have endured the nerves with me, and some will go towards my trip-of-a-lifetime to Japan in May for the Tokyo Derby. I've long talked about a holiday in Turkey too, so I will be thinking about that."

Stevens napped 63 winners from 155 selections to finish £16.37 clear of runner-up Steve Mullen, who tips for The Sun.

Mullen claimed second place thanks to a final-day victory from Minella Cocooner in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, which put him 28p ahead of Racing Post's On The Nose analyst team.

