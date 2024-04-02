Racing Post logo
Britain

Oisin Murphy to miss the Craven meeting at Newmarket after picking up whip ban for Good Friday ride

Oisin Murphy at Ascot in September 2023
Oisin Murphy: will miss the Craven meetingCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Oisin Murphy has revealed he will miss the entirety of Newmarket's Craven meeting this month after picking up a six-day suspension for overuse of the whip on Good Friday.

The three-time champion jockey posted on X that he will be unable to ride from April 12-18, a period which includes the three-day Craven meeting, after using the whip once more than permitted on Vaguely Royal at Newcastle. 

Murphy said: "I've picked up a six-day suspension for one strike too many on Vaguely Royal on Good Friday when finishing fifth in the Marathon at Newcastle. This was a genuine mistake and I didn't purposely use my whip once more than permitted.

"As the race was worth £150,000 total prize-money, my suspension should have been eight days, but the fact I've not been suspended for a whip breach in over 200 rides, it's been reduced by two days. Had I committed the same breach in the Listed Burradon Stakes on the card when finishing a narrowly beaten second, I would be facing a two-day ban.

"I will miss April 12, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 18. The entire Craven meeting at Newmarket. I will endeavour not to fall foul of these whip rules as the penalties are costly".

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 2 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:03, 2 April 2024

