No Cheltenham prep for unbeaten novice as Hambleton eye big prize in Qatar

Connections of promising staying novice hurdler Grove Road still have the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in mind despite the weather scuppering plans for him to appear at Haydock on Saturday.

Trained in Lambourn by Archie Watson, is unbeaten in three starts under rules and can be backed at 50-1 for the Albert Bartlett, which takes place on March 17.

The seven-year-old, who runs in the colours of Hambleton Racing, was entered in the Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices' Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday, but was not declared on Thursday morning.

"He's a proper soft-ground horse," said Hambleton's Simon Turner. "We'd need rain to run at Cheltenham, but that would be the plan if the ground came up correct. It's frustrating because, at this time of year, you'd expect Haydock to be bottomless.

"We were also disappointed to miss out on running at Doncaster in the River Don Novices' Hurdle last month, but he's a nice horse for many years ahead, so Archie wants to make sure we're running on the right ground.

"I don't think there's time for another run before Cheltenham. There's a handicap next week that could be feasible, but there's no rain around so there seems little point entertaining that."

Archie Watson: runs Tempus in Doha this weekend Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Looking ahead to the festival, Turner added: "He's an incredibly game horse who has a tremendous attitude. He's shown that on his three starts under rules and he's a brilliant horse to have in the squad.

"He'd definitely have the right mind for an Albert Bartlett, which can be a gruelling test. In a perfect world, you'd like a run or two more under your belt, but there's only one Cheltenham Festival."

The Hambleton team does have on duty this weekend. Also trained by Watson, he will be ridden by Luke Morris in Qatar in Saturday's Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup, which is worth £416,629.

"This has always been the plan for him," Turner said. "He's quite a big boy, so after some time off, he was always going to come on from his recent Lingfield run and Archie feels he has done.

"This looks a great spot for him and we've done well at this meeting as Outbox won out there last year. Hopefully, Tempus has a realistic chance of being in the prize-money. It's a massive pot and if he runs well he'll have a good payday."

Read these next:

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.