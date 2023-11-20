Paul Nicholls: Bravemansgame will go back to being Harry Cobden's ride - there's not even a question about it

Paul Nicholls said there was no doubt Harry Cobden would return to riding Bravemansgame in future races and that a superior book of rides at Ascot on the same afternoon for his stable jockey was the sole reason he was not riding in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase (3.00) at Haydock on Saturday.

Nicholls announced on his Betfair blog on Monday that Daryl Jacob had partnered Bravemansgame in a schooling session during the morning and would ride last season's King George VI Chase winner in the Betfair Chase should the ground be suitable for him to run.

It would be the first time Bravemansgame had been ridden in a race by anyone other than Cobden. However, Nicholls said that rather than there being anything untoward, his stable jockey was being sent to Ascot as he had a stronger set of rides, led by Pic D'Orhy and Blueking D'Oroux for owners Johnny and Samantha de la Hey.

Nicholls said: "Harry's going to Ascot and he's got six good rides there. We've always had Pic D'Orhy in mind for Ascot, and Johnny's got 15 or 16 very nice horses in training with us and he needs looking after. Harry is very important to Pic D'Orhy, probably more so than the other way round with Bravemansgame.

"Sometimes when you have big meetings on a Saturday you have to make decisions that are right for everyone. I spoke to Bryan [Drew, owner of Bravemansgame] in depth and Harry, and he's got six good rides at Ascot including Pic D'Orhy in that big race so it was an easy decision. We'll let someone else have a ride of Bravemansgame so if in the future Harry's not able to ride him then we have someone used to riding him and there's a first reserve, as it were."

Daryl Jacob will be seeking a fourth Betfair Chase victory having enjoyed three wins on Bristol De Mai, and Nicholls said the rider has "loads of experience" and "got on great" with Bravemansgame in their schooling session.

However, the trainer was unequivocal in saying Cobden would resume riding Bravemansgame in the future and dismissed any suggestion that an impressive win in the Betfair Chase under Jacob would muddy the waters for subsequent races.

Speaking at a press event hosted by the Jockey Club on Monday, Nicholls said: "Of course he would go back to being Harry's ride – there's not even a question about it. Harry's stable jockey and that's it, but he can't be in two places on the same day and you have to do things that are right. Of course he'll ride him again."

Bravemansgame was one of six horses confirmed on Monday for the Betfair Chase, alongside last year's winner Protektorat , Grand National hero Corach Rambler , Shishkin , Royale Pagaille and Minella Drama .

The eight-year-old has improved for his outing in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, where he was second to Gentlemansgame, said Nicholls, who added that the race fitted in with the horse's objective of trying to win a second Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26.

Nicholls said: "Bryan is quite keen for us to run, so that's one reason [he was confirmed]. He's also come out of Wetherby very well and he'll take a step forward from that run the other day. He's older now, we've still got a month to Kempton and it's a valuable race.

"He's taken a large step forward and that run will have done him a lot of good. He hadn't been for a racecourse gallop, or anything like that, and I hadn't drilled him like [Paddy Power Gold Cup winner] Stage Star to have him ready for that particular race as we knew there were bigger targets down the road.

"He's high class and arguably should be favourite [for Saturday]. It's only because we've been negative and said we weren't sure we were going to go there. We're very happy with him and just hope the dry week forecast is forthcoming."

Betfair Chase (3.00 Haydock, Saturday)

Betfair: 6-4 Bravemansgame, Protektorat, 3-1 Shishkin, 7-1 Corach Rambler, Royale Pagaille, 40-1 Minella Drama

