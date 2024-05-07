Newton Abbot loses another meeting as Wednesday's card is cancelled due to waterlogged track

Newton Abbot's weather woes have continued after it was forced to cancel its meeting on Wednesday due to a waterlogged track.

A midday inspection on Tuesday had been called for its six-race card, but after 7mm of rain fell at the weekend the track brought its check forward, with false patches of ground remaining and insufficient time for improvement.

It was another blow for the Devon course, which has not raced this year after its meetings on March 30 and April 16 were also lost to waterlogging. Its feature 2m5f handicap chase on the card was also set to be broadcast on ITV4 alongside Chester's May meeting.

Acting clerk of the course Ben Robarts said: "It had improved no end after our previous meeting was called off last month, but it was the week before last that really killed our chances this time.

"The Friday during that week it bucketed down and we had around over 35mm of rain that weekend. Another 20mm last Wednesday and Thursday wasn't ideal either, and the spots we had at the weekend mean it just couldn't dry up in time. We're mainly raceable, but there's a few areas of false ground which aren't safe and we cannot take risks."

Newton Abbot's next fixture is scheduled to take place on May 20 and Robarts is hopeful it can get its season belatedly underway then.

He added: "It's just been terrible luck. The track improves quickly here, but there just isn't enough time for it to do so again for tomorrow. Unless the weather gods chuck us something drastic, I'm hoping we'll be fine for our next meeting."

