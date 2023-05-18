Racing Post logo
More turmoil at Kindred Group as long standing chief executive Henrik Tjarnstrom resigns

Kindred Group chief executive Henrik Tjarnstrom has resigned
Henrik Tjarnstrom: Kindred Group chief executive has resigned after 13 years in the post

A turbulent year for gambling operator Kindred Group has taken another turn with the resignation of chief executive Henrik Tjarnstrom. The parent company of Unibet confirmed chief commercial officer Nils Anden had taken over as interim chief executive with immediate effect.

The news comes in the same week it was announced that chief financial officer Johan Wilsby is to leave Kindred this year. The company also revealed this month it had launched a strategic review that could lead to a merger or sale of the business.

In March, the Gambling Commission hit Kindred with two penalties totalling more than £7.1 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

Tjarnstrom had been with Kindred Group for more than 15 years, nearly 13 of them as chief executive. Anden rejoined Kindred as chief commercial officer in 2020 having previously held a number of positions with the company between 2006 and 2016.

He said: "I look very much forward to working closely with our board of directors, the executive management team and all employees to achieve the goals of Kindred. I have a strong belief in our organisation and the business models that have made this company so successful and am more confident than ever in Kindred’s potential."

Chairman Evert Carlsson thanked Tjarnstrom. He said: "Henrik has been at the helm through many important milestones and has undoubtedly put his mark in both the history of the company and the industry.

"The board of directors is equally pleased and excited to appoint Nils Anden as interim CEO. Nils is naturally very knowledgeable about the operations of Kindred, having worked with Henrik in the executive management team. The board deems Nils is ideally suited to assume this role in these pivotal times for Kindred."

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Published on 18 May 2023Last updated 13:58, 18 May 2023
