Micky Hammond runner withdrawn after stable mix-up leads to raceday administration of anti-bleeding drug

Micky Hammond said Arranmore was "quite rightly" prevented from running at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening and said the horse had mistakenly been given a substance used to prevent bleeding on raceday.

According to the stewards' report, the six-year-old, who was due to line up in the 1m½f handicap, was found to have a "pinkish substance" around his mouth shortly after arriving at the track.

The report noted that a used Bleader Gard syringe was found during an inspection of the lorry, which the yard's representative acknowledged had inadvertently been given to Arranmore that day.

The stewards were therefore not satisfied Arranmore had received only normal food and water by mouth on raceday and ordered that he be withdrawn from the race, as well as being routine tested.

"The horse is an occasional bleeder so from a horse welfare point of view we try to help with a Bleader Gard paste," said Hammond. "Unfortunately he was given some of that paste on Saturday.

"We know they're not allowed to have any substances bar normal food and water on a raceday so quite rightly the horse was withdrawn – I'm sure the lads involved will have learned from their mistake.

"He normally has the paste before fast work, but due to a lack of communication or wires getting crossed he's ended up getting it yesterday. They took a routine sample, which I'm sure will be negative."

Bleader Gard, which is not a prohibited substance outside racedays, is used to "maintain capillary integrity and red blood cell flexibility", as well as providing antioxidants to support respiratory health.

Following interviews with Hammond's representative, the equine welfare and integrity officer and the veterinary officer at Wolverhampton, the matter was referred to the head office of the BHA.

