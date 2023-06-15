Frankie Dettori's day one Royal Ascot rides grow ever stronger after he is snapped up for leading Coventry fancy

Jessica Harrington has snapped up Frankie Dettori for the unbeaten juvenile Givemethebeatboys in the Coventry Stakes next Tuesday.

Dettori and Harrington have some history together at Royal Ascot, as the pair teamed up to win the Coronation Stakes in 2020 with Alpine Star.

Givemethebeatboys is the latest addition to Dettori's stellar book of rides on day one of the meeting as he will also be on board Inspiral in the Queen Anne, Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes and Manaccan in the King's Stand Stakes.

Speaking of her delight at snapping up Dettori for Givemethebeatboys, Harrington said: "It's brilliant to get Frankie and I'm delighted. We all know how good he is at Ascot and I think he will get on great with the horse too. I'm really looking forward to seeing how the two of them get on.

"The thing about Givemethebeatboys is that he is so straightforward and he's got a terrific attitude. We have seen that on both of his wins and I think he is progressing very nicely. You'd like to think he has a great chance."

Givemethebeatboys (centre): won the Marble Hill Stakes on his last start Credit: Patrick McCann

Givemethebeatboys was a narrow winner of the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh on his latest start and has been shortened to 8-1 by Paddy Power for the Coventry Stakes.

Dettori has won the juvenile event twice, with The Wow Signal in 2014 and Calyx in 2018.

With stable jockey Shane Foley sidelined with a broken collarbone, Ronan Whelan is expected to be a big part of the Harrington team next week and he will ride Sounds Of Heaven in the Coronation Stakes, a race the Moone yard will be bidding to win for a third time following the victories of the aforementioned Alpine Star and Alpha Centauri in 2018.

Another jockey on the Harrington teamsheet will be four-time Irish champion Colin Keane, who has been booked to ride Ocean Quest in the Commonwealth Cup.

Coventry Stakes (2.30, Tuesday)

Ladbrokes: 11-4 Asadna, 3 River Tiber, 8 Givemethebeatboys, 10 Unquestionable, 12 Fandom, 14 Bucanero Fuerte, His Majesty, 16 bar

Frankie Dettori's day one Ascot rides

Queen Anne Sakes, 2.30 : Inspiral, 15-8

Coventry Stakes, 3.05 : Givemethebeatboys, 8-1

King's Stand Stakes, 3.40 : Manaccan, 8-1

St James' Palace Stakes, 4.20 : Chaldean, 2-1

Wolferton Stakes, 5.35: Saga, 13-2

Read these next:

Who is hot heading into Royal Ascot? The in-form trainers and jockeys and their main hopes at the royal meeting

'Our mindset is all about speed' - top trainer warns rivals to beware Australian sprinters

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .

https://www.racingpost.com/racecards/2/ascot/2023-06-20/838350