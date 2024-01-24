Luke Morris back from 'tough' spell in Japan with four rides at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Luke Morris takes his first domestic rides of 2024 at Kempton on Wednesday evening after jetting back from a maiden spell in Japan on Tuesday, which he described as "tough going but a fantastic experience".

The Arc-winning rider left for Japan in early December after 92 winners in Britain last year and is eager to get things going for 2024.

The 35-year-old said: “I had a fantastic experience, I can’t thank the Japan Racing Association enough. I came back a couple of weeks early as I picked up a three-day suspension and they only race on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Basically, I rode in all the top races over there, including the Group 1s. I rode some some nice horses including Hong Kong Vase winner Win Marilyn in the the Grade 1 Arima Kinen, which is their big race of the winter."

Although Morris had plenty of rides, the majority were on longshots.

Alpinista (Luke Morris) provided Morris with his greatest day in the saddle in the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: “I had just the one winner and many places, but it’s quite tough going and I worked out that the average SP of my rides was 54-1. I soon realised that I couldn’t turn geese into swans.

"I had a winner and a second on my first weekend and thought I was away but then I had all these 50-1 shots, which is the same thing that happened to Hollie Doyle last year. I had rides in all the big races but most of them were unfancied.

"But it was a great experience and hopefully I’ll be invited back. You can only improve from riding at the top jurisdictions. It was quite tough initially when you are locked up for two and a half weeks with no phone and no internet but once you get into a routine it’s fine.”

Morris starts back with four rides at Kempton, including Stella Hogan in the 7.00 , and he has seven mounts at Southwell on Thursday.

He said: “I have a horse at next month’s Qatar international meeting of Archie Watson’s called Brave Emperor and I’ve come back a couple of weeks early to get ready for that. He won a few Group 3s and a Group 2 last year and he’s the top-rated horse in the mile race so you’d like to think he’d have a great chance.

"Hopefully that can kickstart the year and then I will be back riding for Archie and Sir Mark Prescott, who were great supporters of mine last year.”

