Juddmonte preparing to unleash two big guns on high-class card at Sandown on Friday

Juddmonte will unleash two horses they hope could have a big say this year next Friday at Sandown, where Macduff features among 14 entries for the bet365 Classic Trial and Nostrum is expected to kick off his four-year-old campaign in the bet365 Mile.

The meeting was called off last year due to ground concerns, but Macduff represents the same winning combination of Ralph Beckett and Juddmonte in the most recent running of the Classic Trial, which was won in 2022 by Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Westover.

Having won a maiden over seven furlongs at Newmarket in August, the son of Sea The Stars lost little in defeat when second to Al Musmak at Haydock and then a close-up fourth behind Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge Stakes.