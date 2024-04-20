Juddmonte preparing to unleash two big guns on high-class card at Sandown on Friday
Juddmonte will unleash two horses they hope could have a big say this year next Friday at Sandown, where Macduff features among 14 entries for the bet365 Classic Trial and Nostrum is expected to kick off his four-year-old campaign in the bet365 Mile.
The meeting was called off last year due to ground concerns, but Macduff represents the same winning combination of Ralph Beckett and Juddmonte in the most recent running of the Classic Trial, which was won in 2022 by Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Westover.
Having won a maiden over seven furlongs at Newmarket in August, the son of Sea The Stars lost little in defeat when second to Al Musmak at Haydock and then a close-up fourth behind Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge Stakes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 16:00, 20 April 2024
- 'There’s only one 1,000 Guineas' - Nell Gwyn heroine Pretty Crystal set to be supplemented for Classic
- Scottish Grand National 2024: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Leading Willie Mullins contenders for Scottish Grand National drift on crucial day for trainers' title race
- Tony Charlton permitted to have runners again while application for full training licence is considered by BHA
- Levy talks to resume on Monday as government says a voluntary deal is in the sector's 'best interest'
- 'There’s only one 1,000 Guineas' - Nell Gwyn heroine Pretty Crystal set to be supplemented for Classic
- Scottish Grand National 2024: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Leading Willie Mullins contenders for Scottish Grand National drift on crucial day for trainers' title race
- Tony Charlton permitted to have runners again while application for full training licence is considered by BHA
- Levy talks to resume on Monday as government says a voluntary deal is in the sector's 'best interest'