Jockeys move to bring back former chief Paul Struthers as member revolt leaves PJA in crisis

Senior riders are pushing for Paul Struthers to return as chief executive of the crisis-hit Professional Jockeys Association after members launched a coup against the leadership of a trade body described by one of its former chairs as "in disarray".

The Racing Post revealed on Friday that a jockey revolt had led to the resignation of PJA chair Jon Holmes and external director Simon Cox. Also now known to have quit the PJA board is former leading rider and ITV Racing broadcaster Mick Fitzgerald, with all three understood to have walked away from the organisation in a mood of exasperation.

Their decision to resign came in response to the PJA receiving a petition signed by a number of jockeys who proposed an extraordinary general meeting in which they wanted to declare a lack of confidence in the PJA board and, in particular, chief executive Ian McMahon. According to the PJA website, other members of the board include executive director Dale Gibson and professional riders David Bass, PJ McDonald and Martin Dwyer.