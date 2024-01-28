Racing Post logo
'It's mad' - Freddie Gingell, 18, still in shock after making Grade 1 breakthrough younger than McCoy, Walsh and Geraghty

Freddie Gingell celebrates his famous Clarence House Chase triumph on Elixir De Nutz
Freddie Gingell: jockey enjoyed his biggest winner at Cheltenham on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jumps racing may have found its own Luke Littler in Freddie Gingell who, having just turned 18, enjoyed his top-level breakthrough at an earlier stage than some of the weighing room's greats at Cheltenham on Saturday. 

Gingell guided Elixir De Nutz to produce a huge upset in the Clarence House, humbling the 1-4 favourite Jonbon for an emotional Tizzard family winner, with the conditional's uncle Joe also enjoying his first Grade 1 success since taking over the training business from his Gold Cup-winning father Colin.

Similar to the achievements of the much-discussed darts superstar, Gingell's strike has come a month on from officially becoming an adult, with Richard Johnson and Ruby Walsh also enjoyed their breakthroughs at 18 – albeit later on – Barry Geraghty at 20 and AP McCoy at 21. Joe Tizzard achieved his at the age of 19.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 28 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:15, 28 January 2024

