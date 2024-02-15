'It’s impossible to put into words how thankful I am' - Jamie Moore announces immediate retirement from riding aged 39

Seven-time Grade 1-winning rider Jamie Moore has announced his immediate retirement from the saddle on medical advice at the age of 39 following injuries sustained in a fall at Lingfield last November.

Moore, who rode 968 winners in Britain during a career which spanned more than 20 years, said in a statement released through the PJA: “It is with huge regret that, following my last fall in November 2023, I will not be returning to race-riding.

"After being checked by top neurologists and spinal specialists, and taken advice from Dr Jerry Hill and the doctors who have seen me the most in my career — Dr Rizwan Ghani and Dr Lucy Free — I have been medically advised not to ride again."

Moore suffered a stable fracture of his T7 vertebra and also broke two ribs and his nose when coming down on Mi Sueno on November 21, which left him needing to wear a neck brace as part of his recovery.

Moore's retirement comes after his younger brother Josh also retired after nearly losing his life in 2022 following a fall at Haydock in which his mount, Gleno, rolled on him.

He suffered a broken leg and ribs, a punctured lung and lower back damage, and was placed in a coma for several weeks after being diagnosed with a life-threatening infection.

Jamie Moore was champion conditional in 2003-4 and rode his first Grade 1 winner a year later on It Takes Time in the Ascot Chase for Martin Pipe in the blue and green silks of David Johnson.

Moore would enjoy further Grade 1 success on Sire De Grugy who, trained by his father Gary, won the 2014 Champion Chase and two Tingle Creeks in 2013 and 2015 .

Love and respect: Champion Chase winners Jamie Moore and Sire De Grugy share a moment of glory Credit: Patrick McCann

“I would like to thank everyone who has stuck by me and supported me throughout my 22-year career," said Moore. "Obviously I have been very lucky to have such a good trainer in my father Gary, who’s always supported me, along with his brilliant, faithful owners. My mother Jayne and my wife Lucie have also always been there for me. Back to the start and my first boss, Mr [Martin] Pipe, who helped me become champion conditional.

"To every other trainer and every owner I've ridden for; my agent Dave Roberts; my sponsors; all the brilliant stable staff and the PJA and the IJF, who have always been so supportive.

"Finally, to the best place you could wish to work – the weighing room. To all the physios, tea boys and ladies, nurses and weighing room staff who have made each day of going to work much more enjoyable. And to all the brilliant jockeys and valets past and present who I've made lifelong friends with. I will hugely miss the weighing room. There have been some ups and plenty of downs but everyone is always there for you. You've all been top class.

“It’s impossible to put into words how thankful I am to each and every one of you.”

