Gary Moore: 'Jamie's come out in one piece, which is more important than riding a thousand winners'

Gary Moore admitted to feeling mixed emotions after son Jamie announced his retirement as a jockey at the age of 39 in the wake of back injuries sustained at Lingfield last November.

Thirteen months on from younger son Josh also being forced to admit he would never race-ride again, Gary Moore told the Racing Post he felt slight disappointment that Jamie, who rode 968 career winners, had not been able to fulfil his final ambition in the saddle, although that was tempered with relief that he had heeded the advice of the BHA's Dr Jerry Hill and other expert medical opinion.

"He had a thing he wanted to do which was to ride a thousand winners, which would have been nice," said Moore. "But he’s come out in one piece, which is more important than riding a thousand winners."

Many of Jamie Moore 's biggest successes came when riding for his father, from Verasi and Wingman in back-to-back editions of what is now the Betfair Hurdle, to Baron Alco's success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the highs and lows of Goshen's career.

Jamie Moore pats Sire De Grugy affectionately after winning the 2014 Champion Chase at Cheltenham Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

But Moore highlighted Jamie's succession of Grade 1 victories aboard Sire De Grugy as the biggest days father and son enjoyed together.

"It would have to be winning the Clarence House or the Champion Chase [on Sire De Grugy], they’re massive races," said Moore. "And when he won the Celebration Chase at Sandown, that was a very special day as well. There were lots of special days and you wouldn’t do it if you didn’t have those because they’re outnumbered by the bad."

While the PJA statement announcing Jamie Moore's retirement highlighted the litany of serious injuries which have punctuated his career, Gary Moore believes the determination he showed to come back after each major layoff – he rode in more than 8,000 races stretching back to his debut in 2001 – illustrates his strength of character.

"That says it all about his personality," said Moore. "He might be my son but he’s a lovely, lovely kid and he’s got a lot of determination. All he wanted to do is ride winners. Luckily the last two seasons before were quite good seasons and he rode some nice winners."

Moore added: "It’s not all bad what he’s done. I don’t know if he’s been lucky or unlucky, but he’s done a lot more than a lot of people have done, and not quite as much as some others.

Gary with Jamie and Josh Moore in the office at Cisswood Racing Stables Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

With both Jamie and Josh now retired from the saddle, succession planning is well under way at Moore's Cisswood Stables, an enterprise he hopes to see thrive in the future, potentially under a joint licence.

Asked about Jamie playing a role, Moore said: "I really hope so. He and Josh work really well together; Josh needs Jamie and Jamie needs Josh. He was in Newmarket last week doing his modules so I’d love to think that they will both be able to take over from me when they’re ready to."

