'It won't be easy for him' - Paul Nicholls issues warning to friend and trainers' title leader Dan Skelton

Paul Nicholls is well up for the challenge of denying protege Dan Skelton a first training title, but on Saturday insisted his priority was to help Harry Cobden be crowned champion jockey.

Nicholls was speaking after Outlaw Peter, partnered by Cobden, won a £60,000 handicap chase at Kempton, which followed success on the card for the Skelton-trained Boombawn. The pair also enjoyed winners at Uttoxeter.

Nicholls has been champion trainer 14 times and another triumph would result in him equalling the 15 secured by the legendary Martin Pipe.

However, that is being threatened by Skelton, who spent nine years at Nicholls' Ditcheat powerbase and rocketed to the top of the table this week thanks to four winners at the Cheltenham Festival.

"That was a brilliant ride from Harry and he half-got his revenge on Harry [Skelton] who leaned on him all the way up the straight in the previous race," said Nicholls, whose stable jockey leads Sean Bowen by 13 winners in the title race.

Harry Cobden: a first jockeys' crown is within his reach Credit: Mark Cranham

"Harry was having none of it then, and it will be an interesting sport for the next few weeks. I've got plenty of horses to run at Aintree, Ayr and Sandown and a lot of mine want better ground, like that lad.

"First and foremost — and of course I want to win the trainers' championship — I want to see Harry be champion jockey. If the two of us can do it, excellent, but I know Dan.

"I can read his mind and he can read mine. I know what he'll be doing for the next six weeks and he'll have plenty of ammo to run as well, and won't give up until the last day, but neither will I.

"It'll be good fun and if he beats me, I'll be proud of what he's done and shake his hand, but it won't be easy for him."

Nicholls won the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham on Thursday with Monmiral, but Skelton's awesome foursome was the standout British feat.

"I suppose I didn't anticipate Dan having four winners, but the handicappers [Langer Dan and Unexpected Party] had chances, while Protektorat probably posted a career-best in the Ryanair," said Nicholls. "I know his owners so take an interest in the horse and dropping in trip probably suited him well.

"Dan had a good week, but Aintree, Ayr and Sandown could make the difference."

Of his team, Nicholls said: "There's a few I need to investigate and Captain Teague and Stay Away Fay have a few little issues we'll sort out. Some weren't good enough and the others who ran well are fine.

"Ginny's Destiny , who was second in the Turners, will go to Aintree and [Gold Cup fifth] Bravemansgame just needs better ground. He could go to Aintree if he got it, or to Sandown for the Oaksey Chase, but it's a waste of time him running on that testing ground again."

