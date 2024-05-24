Chelmsford maiden winner set to be supplemented for the Derby for £75,000

Tom Clover is set to saddle his first runner in the Betfred Derby after connections of recent Chelmsford winner Tabletalk revealed he is to be supplemented into the Classic on Monday for £75,000.

Owner Abdullla Al Mansoori already has the Richard Hughes-trained Kamboo among the 21 entries for the Classic and he is now set to be two-handed, although he will need two to drop out as the safety limit for the Derby is 20 runners.

A twice-raced son of Camelot, Tabletalk was the impressive winner of a 1m2f maiden at Chelmsford on May 9 when he had a length and quarter in hand of newcomer Hajara, with the 71-rated Belcamo beaten into third by an additional three and a half lengths.