'It felt better than I expected' - new Lambourn trainer Edward Smyth-Osbourne delighted to saddle first winner

Wolverhampton's Class 5, 7f handicap on Saturday is a race that could easily be forgotten, but Edward Smyth-Osbourne will remember it forever after winning it with just his second runner.

The new Lambourn trainer, who is based in a yard owned by three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, sent out Noodle Mission to finish third at Chelmsford two weeks ago and the gelding built on that by obliging at 18-1 in the hands of Rob Hornby.

"We were very pleased with him at Chelmsford, he ran a cracker," Smyth-Osbourne said on Sunday when he was still "basking in the glory".