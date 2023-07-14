Waterlogged Chepstow forced to call off Friday evening card due to heavy rain

Chepstow was forced to cancel its evening card on Friday with the track waterlogged following more than 21mm of rain on raceday.

The going was described soft, heavy in places after 16mm of rain in advance of the 2.30pm inspection, which was called in the early afternoon.

The track failed its inspection due to standing water in places and having no chance of conditions improving with more rain forecast into the evening.

The going at the track was good to firm last weekend but 29mm of rain this week gradually softened the surface before the downpour. The six-race card at the South Wales track was due to start at 6pm.

"When we inspected we'd had nearly 21mm of rain since 6am and we had more forecast through until the late afternoon or early evening," clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty said. "I've walked the course throughout the day and we wanted to make a decision as early as possible.

"The rain was forecast to be heavy this afternoon but not this morning. We've had more than expected and it's been persistent throughout the day. The main concern was an area of standing water by the three-furlong pole and with the forecast rain nothing was ever going to improve."

