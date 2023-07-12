Dane O'Neill to undergo surgery after fall at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Dane O'Neill is expected to make a full recovery despite requiring surgery after sustaining fractured ribs and vertebrae in a fall at Wolverhampton on Tuesday .

O'Neill, 47, was stretchered off the course after unseating from his mount Eagle Eyed Tom as the stalls opened in the 1m1½f handicap, the first race on Wolverhampton's afternoon card.

The race was swiftly halted and declared void while medical assistance was provided to O'Neill, who remained conscious throughout the initial treatment and journey to hospital.

"Following his fall at Wolverhampton Dane was treated on the track before being transported by the racecourse ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham," O'Neill's wife Laura wrote on social media on Wednesday morning.

"He had a prompt assessment including scans where a fractured thoracic vertebrae and some fractured ribs were discovered. Dane is likely to have surgery in the next few days and the expectation is he will make a full recovery after a period of rehabilitation."

O'Neill was enjoying a strong run of form this month with five winners from 18 rides, including a recent double at Leicester on Saturday. He had ridden 23 winners in Britain so far this year and brought his Group 1 tally up to five this spring with two top-level triumphs in Dubai on Alfareeq and Danyah.

The post stated: "Dane and his wife Laura would like to thank the medical staff for their care and are grateful for all the best wishes received from his friends and colleagues in racing."

