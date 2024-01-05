Inaugural Sunday evening meeting at Wolverhampton attracts full fields for seven out of eight races

The first in a series of Sunday evening all-weather meetings has attracted a bumper declaration with seven of the eight races attracting maximum fields after 92 horses were confirmed to run at Wolverhampton.

Sunday's meeting is the first in a trial of six evening all-weather fixtures aimed at driving and capturing additional betting revenue for British racing after betting data was shared with the industry by bookmakers.

Prize-money for the races has been boosted to a minimum of £15,000 with one contest – a 6f 0-55 handicap – dividing into two races (8.00) and (8.30) . A similar 6f 0-60 handicap on the all-weather at Southwell on Saturday has total prize-money for £5,700.

Stable staff working at Wolverhampton on Sunday evening will be receiving £150 as part of their shift. However, while supporting the fixture, trainers have expressed concerns about the impact of Sunday evening racing on staffing and the desirability of the fixtures for owners despite the purses on offer.

Declarations have also been made for Plumpton's meeting on Sunday, which will be the second Premier fixture run in Britain following the cancellation of Sandown on Saturday due to the wet weather caused by Storm Henk.

Eight horses, headed by Call Me Lord, have been confirmed for the £75,000 BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle . Among the other horses set to compete in the 3m1f contest is Eldorado Allen, who will be returning to hurdles for the first time since the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Eleven horses have also been declared for the 3m4½f BetGoodwin Sussex National with Tommy Beau seeking a third regional National victory following wins in the Durham National and Southern National this season.

