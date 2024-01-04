Potential stars Firefox and Ile Atlantique ready to square off in red-hot Lawlor's Of Naas

Two of the most exciting jumps prospects in Ireland are set to clash on Sunday in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle (2.00), pitting training heavyweights Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott up against each other at the head of the market.

The Elliott-trained Firefox and Mullins' Ile Atlantique have met already when separated by just three-quarters of a length in a Fairyhouse bumper last season, and the rematch adds further intrigue to the Naas highlight, which could also feature unbeaten hurdler and Grade 3 winner Croke Park – also trained by Ellliott – and Mullins' Chapeau De Soleil, impressive when scoring on his hurdling debut at Clonmel last month.

The Bective Stud-owned Firefox got the better of the argument between the two in April and has subsequently claimed the scalp of the highly rated Ballyburn on his hurdles debut last month. Elliott's charge was landing his fourth start on the bounce when clearing away from Ballyburn by two and a half lengths, and the form was emphatically enhanced when the runner-up bolted up in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown by 25 lengths over Christmas.