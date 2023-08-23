'Hopefully he can make into a Classic horse' - Morny star Vandeek has Crisford team dreaming

Simon and Ed Crisford are hoping their breakthrough success at Group 1 level on Sunday with Vandeek will provide a springboard to another with their unbeaten juvenile at Newmarket next month.

All roads lead to the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 30 for the son of Havana Grey, who was backing up his win in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood when accounting for Ramatuelle in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Vandeek was cut to 7-2 (from 11-2) by Paddy Power for the Middle Park in which he could face a rematch with River Tiber, who finished third in France. Simon Crisford went close to winning the 6f Group1 in 2018 when Jash finished second to Ten Sovereigns.