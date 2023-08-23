Racing Post logo
'Hopefully he can make into a Classic horse' - Morny star Vandeek has Crisford team dreaming

Vandeek: won for the first time at Group 1 level at Deauville on Sunday
Vandeek: won for the first time at Group 1 level at Deauville on Sunday Credit: Mark Cranham

Simon and Ed Crisford are hoping their breakthrough success at Group 1 level on Sunday with Vandeek will provide a springboard to another with their unbeaten juvenile at Newmarket next month.

All roads lead to the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 30 for the son of Havana Grey, who was backing up his win in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood when accounting for Ramatuelle  in the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Vandeek was cut to 7-2 (from 11-2) by Paddy Power for the Middle Park in which he could face a rematch with River Tiber, who finished third in France. Simon Crisford went close to winning the 6f Group1 in 2018 when Jash finished second to Ten Sovereigns.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 23 August 2023Last updated 16:00, 23 August 2023
