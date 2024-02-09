'He's the best in England' - Joe Tizzard plotting another Cheltenham Grade 1 upset with star novice

Joe Tizzard has already caused one upset at Cheltenham this season and is struggling to contain his excitement at the prospect of unleashing JPR One , a 12-1 shot for the Arkle next month, in search of another.

Tizzard was talking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he discusses the pressure he felt when taking over the training licence from father Colin, the joy of getting his first Grade 1 on the board when Elixir De Nutz beat short-priced favourite Jonbon in last month's Clarence House Chase and why becoming a father is "the best thing ever".

Tizzard has what he calls a "nice team of horses" for the Cheltenham Festival next month but there is no question he is by far the most enthusiastic about JPR One, who put himself in contention for the Arkle when winning a valuable novice chase at Lingfield's Winter Millions meeting.

"He's a gorgeous-looking chap, very athletic and we've always loved him," he said. "Last year he was ready to go novice chasing and he pulled some muscles in his back end, so we had to give him as much time as he needed, which was painful for us but I think it was a blessing in disguise.

"He's now fully recovered, a six-year-old novice chaser who's fully matured and who we always thought would improve for a fence, and he has done.

"He was unlucky at Cheltenham, when he unseated at the last when he would have been impressive, but at Lingfield last time he jumped and travelled best before idling at the end, and I'd say he's the best two-mile novice in England."

Bookmakers agree with Tizzard's assessment, although as a 12-1 shot for the Arkle he still has six Irish horses ahead of him in the betting, which is headed by 5-2 favourite Marine Nationale.

"Now we've just got the Irish to take on," he added, "but I think he's entitled to run in the Arkle, that's where he'll go and I think he'll bounce off good or good to soft ground."

